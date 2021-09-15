Learn By Doing: These Hands-On Cultural Experiences in The Palm Beaches will Amplify Your Next Vacation

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many of today's travelers are looking for unique, hands-on learning activities that enrich their vacations with local arts & culture, and The Palm Beaches offer a plethora of opportunities for children and adults alike. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County has curated a roundup of upcoming interactive experiences, which provide fun engagement and unforgettable family memories.

With something for all ages to enjoy, here are highlights from among the cultural institutions in The Palm Beaches. To see more upcoming events and experiences, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary (Jupiter): Experience a unique opportunity to paint with foxes, panthers and other animals. Alongside animal handlers, visitors can work on “target training” to help guide an animal to paint. Sessions last approximately 40 minutes and cost $75-$100 depending on the animal. To book, email marketing@buschwildlife.org.

Friday night art classes, or "Select Fridays," provide a creative and relaxed setting to learn wheel throwing, glass fusion, jewelry, Shibori, raku firing, painting, and more. For more information including registration, visit here. Give the Wheel a Whirl - Participants will gain the basic fundamentals of wheel work and a general understanding of the ceramic process, which includes firing & glazing. All supplies included–no experience necessary. $50 per person on select Fridays from 6-8 p.m. Glass Fusion - Participants will learn how to cut glass and properly lay out a pattern using a variety of colored glass, frit, and stringers to create a one-of-a kind functional or decorative piece of art in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. No experience necessary. $60 per person on select Fridays from 6 - 8 p.m.

Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): On September 25, participants will learn the difference between Bonsai and Saikei and learn how to begin the process of creating their own Bonsai or mini Saikei forest. Participants will be able to design their own starter plant and learn the basic tools needed for the maintenance of these miniature living treasures. Register here.

Palm Beach Zoo (West Palm Beach): Aldabra, sloth, and flamingo experiences are back and ready to be reserved. Step inside the Aldabra tortoise yard with gentle giants, slow things down with Wilbur the two-toed sloth, or join a flock of Chilean flamingos with family or friends. Sign up here

Resource Depot (West Palm Beach): Exploring Collograph and Found Materials Adult Workshop - September 22 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. $25 per person. Register here Exploring Cyanotypes and The Found Object Family Workshop - October 16 from 10:30 - 12 p.m. Ages 8 and up. $10 per family group. Register here

Sandoway Discovery Center (Delray Beach): A weekly class that provides interactive learning, geared for families with children ages 3-5. The 30-minute program will explore a different topic, from bugs to pythons, plants to butterflies. To reserve your spot on September 23 or 30, email shoshana.sandoway@gmail.com

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, complimentary tips, and enhanced access to local events, talent, and venues.

