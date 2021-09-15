CORRECTION: Technicorum Announces Influencio, the new Token for Influencers

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Technicorum Holdings, an IT and service group specializing in Digital Assets and successful incubator of innovative Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and NFT project KingSwap, today announced Influencio, a Binance Smart Chain Token designed to solve the scattered payment methods of the global influencer marketing industry and streamline their payment flows. The Token will be launched along with European crowdfunding expert Daniel Daboczy, Swedish influencer and manager Danjal Kanani and more than 25 global, TV personalities and influencers. Some of the founding influencers are: Shero Amara 4 million, Joakim Lundell 2,8 million, Jonna Lundell 1,8 million, Denise Moberg 1,3 million, Zuhir Hersi (DJ Subeer) 971K, Vlad Reiser 800K, Daniel Norlin 714K, Samir Badran 650K, Zaitros 553K, Danjal Kanani 495K, Erpewijk 332K, Konstigabloggen 330K, Jonte Borg 291K, Laxton 240K, Gustav Björklund 200K, Lundellhuset 198K, Investment Couple 177K, Oscar Fagler 157K, Rask 157K, Pengabingen 155K, Skyze Life 150K, Kostik 150K, Linus Carlén 130K, Anjo 126K, Mangoo 100K, Froken_Investerare 91,7K, Ken Ring 69K, Jeremias Derrick 65K, Mcjonka & Josi 42K, Lani Mo 40K, Lushiiman 34K, Philip Isberg 30,3K, Jean-Pierre 20K, Christian Svengard 14,6K, Alibrorsh 12,6K, Christian Lundgren 10K.



Influencio, which uses blockchain technology to address payment processing, secure tracking, and campaign monitoring, will have a supply of 1 billion coins, out of which 250 million will be issued starting October 7, 2021.

The influencer marketing industry, especially the micro-influencer market is fast-growing, expected to reach a market size of USD 10.24 billion in 2021, as against the size of USD 7.68 billion in 2020. Solving key market issues like lack of transparency and poor tracking of the order flow, Influencio aims to become the preferred vertical currency for the industry and get listed on several decentralized exchanges in 2021.

The new cryptocurrency will lead to a smoother payment flow for influencers and marketers that engage influencers for exposure campaigns. Also, Influencio will introduce NFTs and DeFi to the ecosystem.

"I have been working with some of the biggest influencers and tv-personalities for many years now, and I am super convinced that the Influencio token is well needed and expected by the industry, and its blockchain solutions will lead to a larger and more effective micro and macro influencer market. Influencers using Influencio as payment, motivated by using and growing Influencio into a vertical industry token, will benefit greatly," Swedish influencer Danjal Kanani said.

Daniel Daboczy, CEO of Technicorum Holdings said the global influencer market is huge and fast-growing but at the same time surprising to see how scattered or in some cases non-existing, the FinTech part of this industry is and the amount of work that can be done for the industry with little efforts as the expertise, tools and the knowhow is already available.



“Influencio has a fair chance to truly maximize the opportunity to establish proper FinTech tools based on blockchain and crypto while ensuring a secure and serious approach to this fast-growing industry. We believe that the global influencer industry will benefit from having Influencio, as its industry currency paired with some of the best technology available. These tools will accelerate this fast-growing industry even more,” Daboczy said. For more information, please visit https://influencio.io/



ABOUT Influencio

Influencio is a new cryptocurrency, a BSC network token designed to address friction and monetization within the growing global influencer market. Supported by some of the biggest Youtubers and influencers in the Nordic and their management, va Danjal Kanani main partner in the Influencio project, as well as Daniel Daboczy, Influencio solves key market challenges using blockchain, along with NFT and DeFi elements. Influencio streamlines payments and processing, content marketing management, interaction monitoring, and offers FinTech solutions to the industry. For more information, please visit: https://influencio.io/



ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Group comprises of several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated, specializing in various verticals in the Digital Assets space, with a one-stop-shop capability to launch, incubate and bring to the global market any blockchain, digital asset, fintech, NFT, DeFi etc project, and is primarily responsible for the KingSwap project, with references of over 100 ICO’s worked on in the past 4 years through its subsidiaries.



