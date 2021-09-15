LGBTQ Loyalty Partners with SRAX for Investor Relations Campaign

LGBTQ Loyalty CEO Bobby Blair will present the keynote address at LD Micro Investment Main Event in October

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty”), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces that it has entered a partnership with SRAX, parent company LD Micro Investment, for an investor relations marketing campaign for the fourth quarter of 2021.

In celebration of the partnership, Bobby Blair will be a presenter and keynote speaker at the upcoming LD Micro Investment Main Event, which will take place in person on Oct. 12-14 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California. This event marks the first in person conference for LD Micro in almost two years, bringing together both physical and virtual elements to form a unique experience for attendees.

"I am truly honored to be asked to be a keynote speaker at this year's LD Micro Main Event, especially given that the theme of this event is ‘courage,” said Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty. “At LGBTQ Loyalty, we have led the charge in creating financial products that embed and focus on diversity and inclusion in corporate America. We look forward to sharing our story with attendees.”

In partnership with SRAX, LGBTQ Loyalty will be launching an investor relations marketing campaign on Oct. 1, 2021 through year-end to reach micro-cap retail and institutional investors as well as engage existing investors. SRAX will activate targeted algorithm-directed digital advertising campaigns with a goal of driving more awareness to the company and its initiatives.

"Retaining a best-in-class investor outreach marketing firm was a primary focus for the Company. We are excited to have the SRAX team on board to assist with showcasing the Company to a wider investment community, utilizing their network and targeted efforts,” said Larry Roan, board member and executive director of Advancing Equality Preference, Inc.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com .

About SRAX

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the most powerful people in the small-cap world. Since 2008, over 1,600+ companies have presented to our large community of analysts and investors.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sam Marinelli

Gregory FCA for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings

LGBTQL@gregoryfca.com

610-246-9928

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Larry Roan

IR@lgbtql.com

