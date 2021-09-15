Nexstar Digital Launches STELLAR, New Data-Driven Audience Insights Platform

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexstar Digital today announced the launch of STELLAR, a proprietary data-driven audience platform that gives advertisers the ability to seamlessly purchase digital and linear advertising across Nexstar’s network of 199 owned or operated television stations, 120 local web sites and 284 local news and weather mobile apps. Nexstar Digital is a division of Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST).



STELLAR is a unified digital platform that enables advertisers to increase customer acquisition and deliver effective omni-channel ad campaigns by using proprietary predictive technology to determine where a brand’s advertising will perform best against campaign goals, based on context and content signals.

“As the ad technology industry continues to evolve, we’re focused on streamlining the buying process for our advertisers to provide an outcome-driven solution that meets their audience targeting needs without using cookies or other third-party identifiers,” said Karen Brophy, President, Nexstar Digital. “Our customers in the Financial Services, Retail, and Quick Service Restaurants industries have seen substantially better results using STELLAR, including an increase of as much as 40 times return on ad spend, a 30 percent increase in online orders leveraging our unique targeting capabilities, and a 40 percent increase in revenue on a per-order basis. It is exceedingly clear that STELLAR meets the needs of our customers and drives strong ROI during a time of fundamental shifts in the media industry.”

The STELLAR platform is uniquely positioned to benefit advertisers by using rich first-party data and machine learning to orchestrate and optimize omni-channel media spend in real-time, driving higher conversion rates, and providing insights that enable advertisers to truly understand the effectiveness of their campaigns. The scale of Nexstar’s owned or operated television stations, coupled with a premium extended digital network, allows STELLAR to deliver quality impressions and improved outcomes across all media types, including display, mobile, OTT, and linear.

“Our customers are looking for specific results within their advertising campaigns—this is the foundation on which STELLAR was built,” said Lori Tavoularis, Chief Revenue Officer, Nexstar Digital. “We have the ability to deliver a significant increase in performance, as well as the ability to scale our solutions outside of Nexstar’s network and deliver stronger impact and results on ad spend.”

For more information, visit www.nexstardigital.com

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.



Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when, and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

