Dr. Jacqueline Marie Maurice Named CEO of the Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation

ORANGEVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation has appointed Dr. Jacqueline Marie Maurice, an expert in social work and Indigenous child welfare and herself a Sixties Scoop Survivor, as the Foundation’s new Chief Executive Officer.



“Dr. Maurice’s invaluable experience and perspectives put her in great stead to take on this new role. She brings a deep well of knowledge and connection to the Foundation’s mission. We are confident that she will lead the Foundation to a place of wellness and healing for all Sixties Scoop Survivors and help guide the Foundation towards its full potential” said Wayne Garnons-Williams, Chair of the Foundation’s volunteer Board of Directors.

“Over the years, I have developed a strong passion for advocacy and helping others heal from various forms of neglect, abandonment and trauma,” said Dr. Maurice. “As a Sixties Scoop Survivor, I’m particularly honoured to give a voice to fellow Survivors and their families. I am committed to ensuring that they get access to the supports they need to help them heal, and to live their best lives possible.”

Dr. Maurice holds a doctorate in social work, focusing on Indigenous child welfare policies from the 1960s through the 1980s and wholistic healing and its relationship to social work. Throughout her career, she has given special attention to the Sixties Scoop, having authored and edited Out of the Shadows: Stories by Sixties Scoop Warriors, which chronicles Sixties Scoop Survivors stories while bringing light, strength and courage to others.

About the Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation

The Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation is a new, independent organization established through the National Sixties Scoop Settlement. Its mission is to accompany Survivors and their descendants along their healing journey by supporting cultural reclamation and reunification, holistic wellness services, advocacy, commemoration, and educational initiatives.

Independent of government, the Foundation aims to serve all Survivors of the Sixties Scoop—Inuit, First Nations, Métis, status and non-status—in every region of Canada and beyond.

The Foundation’s Board of Directors works together as a Survivor-led team of unpaid volunteers on a series of recommendations to accompany Survivors on their journey to healing.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sixtiesscoophealingfoundation.com/

