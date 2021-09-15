Beyond Celiac 5K Fundraiser Sets Sights on Finish Line for a Celiac Disease Cure

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Celiac, the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, will host its 2021 Virtual Step Beyond Celiac 5K on September 26th. Presented by Independence Blue Cross and supported by other generous corporate sponsors, proceeds from the event will support the organization’s goal of accelerating treatments toward a cure for celiac disease by 2030. Registration is $35 and available at stepbeyondceliac.org. Participants are encouraged to post about their 5K experience on social media with the hashtag #ReadyStepGo.

Beyond Celiac made the decision to move its popular 5K event scheduled for September 26 to a fully virtual format. The Step Beyond Celiac 5K has always been family-friendly and welcoming to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. While the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections poses little risk at an outdoor event to those who are fully vaccinated, there are younger children who participate who cannot yet be vaccinated at this time, and Beyond Celiac does not want to put the health of any of its enthusiastic runners at risk.

“We are committed to ensuring our community members live life to the fullest and can eat without fear at every stage of life," said Alice Bast, CEO of Beyond Celiac. “While we look forward to safely gathering in person in the future, our virtual Step Beyond Celiac 5K is such a rewarding way to connect with others in our community while making important steps toward a cure. Together, we can help each other live better, longer, and achieve our goal of effective treatments and a cure for celiac disease.”

Individuals and teams have been making exceptional progress in their fundraising work related to the event—the 2021 Step Beyond Celiac 5K has raised more than $117,000 to date. Participants can continue their efforts through the virtual 5K by running or walking 3.1 miles wherever they are.

Proceeds raised from the Step Beyond Celiac 5K support research to generate more information about the seriousness of the disease and its many symptoms and long-term health risks. Beyond Celiac uses the results of research it funds to better inform the work of regulators and those developing treatments.

Beyond Celiac also supports fresh approaches to patient-centered research, projects to bring more diversity and effective recruitment to clinical trials, and research to intercept and prevent celiac disease in young children before it starts. Learn more about the Beyond Celiac science plan to drive treatments toward a cure by 2030 here.

Celiac disease is a serious genetic autoimmune disorder that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and, if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading patient advocacy and research-driven celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear — a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.

