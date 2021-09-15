Global Teleshopping Market Size & Share 2021:Industry Demand, Advantage of Teleshopping, Largest Share for Home Items, Leading Players Updates, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities and Revenue Expectation till 2027 by Industry Research

Pune, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Teleshopping Market Outlook To 2027: “ Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. "

Global “Teleshopping Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Teleshopping market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Teleshopping Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Teleshopping industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Teleshopping market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Teleshopping market.

About Teleshopping Market:

Teleshopping means buying goods and services by telephone or via the internet. It does not involve correspondence and personal visits. The seller prepares a short advertising film which is shown on television screen.it gives a full demonstration of the working of the product along with a list of contact phone numbers in every city. People who feel convinced of the utility of the demonstrated product contact the seller on telephone and place orders goods are delivered to buyers through courier or value payable post (v.p.p.).the main advantage of teleshopping is convenience for the customer. The customer can purchase the product without visiting the seller. This saves valuable time, effort and money. Customers can make payment through their credit cards. Asian sky shop, telebrands are examples of companies which provide teleshopping facilities in india. Computer systems have made it easier by playing recorded messages and then record the information given by customers. Teleshopping, however, does not offer the opportunity to the customer to examine the product before buying. Computerised systems used in teleshopping are expensive.

The market for Teleshopping is fragmented with players such as QVC (Qurate Retail Group), ShopHQ (iMedia Brands), Jewelry Television (Multimedia Commerce Group), Tristar Products, Inc., Shop LC (Vaibhav Global), America’s Value Channel, America's Auction Channel (AACTV), Gem Shopping Network Inc., Ideal Shopping Direct Limited. Among the companies, QVC (Qurate Retail Group) contributed most.

In terms of category, included in this market are Home, Beauty and Wellness, Consumer Electronic, Apparel and Accessories, Jewelry and Watches, Others. The Home Item is account for the largest share of the global market in 2019.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Teleshopping Market

The global Teleshopping market size is projected to reach USD 49180 million by 2027, from USD 44930 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Teleshopping Market include:

QVC

HSN

Jupiter Shop Channel

OCJ

HSE24

EVINE Live

Jewelry Television

happiGO

M6 Group

Ideal Shopping Direct

Shop LC

HomeShop18

Naaptol Online Shopping

ShopHQ (iMedia Brands)

Tristar Products, Inc

America’s Value Channel

America’s Auction Channel (AACTV)

Gem Shopping Network Inc.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Ages Above 50

Ages 30-49

Ages Below 30

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Home

Beauty and Wellness

Consumer Electronic

Apparel and Accessories

Jewelry and Watches

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Teleshopping Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Teleshopping Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Teleshopping Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Teleshopping Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Teleshopping Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Teleshopping Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Teleshopping Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Teleshopping, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Teleshopping Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Teleshopping Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Teleshopping Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Teleshopping Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Teleshopping Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Teleshopping Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)



3 Global Teleshopping Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Teleshopping Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Teleshopping Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Teleshopping Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Teleshopping Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Teleshopping Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Teleshopping Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Teleshopping Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Teleshopping Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Teleshopping Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Teleshopping Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Teleshopping Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Teleshopping Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Teleshopping Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Teleshopping Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Teleshopping Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Teleshopping Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Teleshopping Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Teleshopping Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Teleshopping Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Teleshopping Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Teleshopping Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Teleshopping Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Teleshopping Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)



5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Teleshopping Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Teleshopping Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Teleshopping Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Teleshopping Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Teleshopping Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Teleshopping Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Teleshopping Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Teleshopping Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

……………………

7 North America

8 Asia Pacific

9 Europe

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Detailed TOC of Global Teleshopping Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18668735

