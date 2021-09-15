SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Releases Statement on Hispanic Heritage Month

Washington, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , the fourth Latina Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the highest-ranking Latina serving in President Biden’s Cabinet, released the following statement to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month:

“Over the past 18 months, our nation’s 32 million small businesses and innovative startups have faced unprecedented adversity and shown incredible resilience. However, Latinx entrepreneurs -– despite starting businesses faster than at any other time in our history --continue to struggle because of historic inequities and persistent barriers to the capital, networks, and markets they need to sustain and grow their businesses. As a former entrepreneur myself, I understand what a difference we can make by building equity, breaking down barriers, and bringing new investments and opportunities to historically underserved communities. Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is ensuring that America’s small businesses have the tools and resources they need to drive our recovery and build bridges to help all of our entrepreneurs who are leading the way. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, let us continue to embrace the extraordinary entrepreneurial spirit and rising achievement of America’s Latinx communities and the innovative spark they bring to countless industrial centers, innovation hubs, and Main Streets by helping them start, grow and thrive.”

