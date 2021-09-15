Notification of major shareholding

Danish English

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by UBS Group AG that UBS AG has acquired shares and/or financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S resulting in the 5% threshold being passed.

UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and/or financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares has increased to 1,690,552 corresponding to 6.23% percent of the share capital of Nilfisk Holding A/S.

The notification from UBS Group AG is attached to this company announcement.

﻿

Vedhæftede filer