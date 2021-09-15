Man Donates Entire Antique Tractor Collection to YMCA

PIEDMONT, S.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jimmy Wilson has donated a collection of 85 antique tractors, valued at approximately $500,000, to be auctioned off to support the Powdersville YMCA. Money raised will help fund a Child Development and Training Center (CDTC) in the Powdersville/Wren community.

The YMCA's CDTC will meet some of the community's needs by providing three core services. First, it will offer childcare for infants through 4K with a focus on equipping children for kindergarten. Secondly, it will focus on helping train family members in the community serving as primary caregivers. Lastly, it will provide support services to expecting and new mothers.

"The YMCA is one of the best things that's happened to the Powdersville community," Jimmy Wilson said. "We celebrate that we can play a small part in the YMCA's growth by contributing the proceeds from this auction of life-long collecting to our community."

Mr. Wilson amassed an impressive assortment of tractors, which date back to 1919, that are restored to their original working condition. The collection includes a Hart Parr 30, 3 IHC 8-16 Junior Kerosene, International Harvester Titan 10-20, a Case 18-32, more than 50 John Deere tractors and others.

Scheduled for October 9 at 300 Shiloh Road, Piedmont, the live and online auction will be handled by Aumann Auctions of Illinois.

"This gift from Mr. Wilson is an unbelievable blessing for our YMCA, and we will use this to continue our mission for more life-changing work in the Powdersville community," said Sid Collins, CEO of the YMCA of Easley, Pickens & Powdersville. "Mr. Wilson has a heart for this community and we want to honor this gift by establishing a new CDTC in his honor so that the lives of thousands of families will be positively impacted for years to come."

Steve Crowe, owner of Foothills MotorSports and YMCA advocate, is leading the tractor auction effort as a volunteer. "It continues to amaze and please me to see how our community has embraced the mission and the vision of the YMCA," said Crowe. "When you have the opportunity to work with someone like Jimmy Wilson and see first-hand his passion and generosity toward our community, it further illustrates what a bright future we have here in the Powdersville - Wren area."

The Powdersville YMCA serves the community through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The Y offers health and wellness programs for members of all ages, serves community youth through After School, Summer Camp, Y Mentor and Swim Lessons, and offers events that provide friends and families opportunities for fun and fellowship.







