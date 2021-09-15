BYU Football Players Enter Deal With Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform FTX

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTX Trading Limited and West Realm Shires Services Inc., owners and operators of FTX.COM and FTX.US (collectively, "FTX") recently partnered with Ohana Experience, a Provo, Utah-based agency that represents the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) interests of Brigham Young University football players.

The partnership will involve sponsored posts on the players' social media channels about FTX, sharing the things they enjoy about the platform and encouraging their followers to use it with them. In exchange, FTX will pay each BYU Football player signed with OhanaX over $500 in their choice of US Dollars or cryptocurrency. FTX will also sponsor and host events around the BYU football stadium for home games, and run a tickets/hotel giveaway for a bowl game.

FTX is a popular cryptocurrency exchange platform that has recently done sports sponsorships around the country including the Miami Heat's arena, the MLB, and deals with Tom Brady and Steph Curry. OhanaX and the BYU Football players are extremely excited for this new partnership. Other events and further details of the partnership will be announced at a later date.

Learn more about FTX: https://ftx.us/

Learn more about OhanaX: https://www.ohanax.com/

Learn more about the BYU Football team: https://byucougars.com/home/football

For more questions, please reach out to Brandon Doyle, Co-Founder at OhanaX.

brandon@ohanax.com

801-901-0736

Related Files

Authorization_Form.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: FTX / OhanaX / BYU Football Sponsorship





FTX / OhanaX / BYU Football NIL Sponsorship









