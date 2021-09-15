Loop Media Launches Latin Content Experience "Unidxs en Esperanza" (United In Hope) in Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month





Company Will Feature Latin Artists, Beginning on Sept. 15, From Its Vast International Library For Both Its Business Customers And For Consumers Via The Loop Mobile App

Glendale, CA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced its month-long programming initiative in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month. “Unidxs en Esperanza” (United in Hope) will feature popular content from Latin artists with curated playlists of music videos from Loop Media’s vast library of licensed Latin content.

“Unidxs en Esperanza is a celebration of the musical diversity in Latin culture,” said Darcy Fulmer, Head of Music at Loop Media. “Through the Out Of Home Loop Player, Loop’s mobile app and CTVs, we will share the experiences of the Latinx community with our Out Of Home and direct to consumer audiences, which together number in the millions.”

This current initiative is a clear use case of Loop’s ability to leverage its large and important library of music videos, movie trailers and live performances to deliver relevant and hyper-focused/niche content to demographically desirable end users. Both Out Of Home clients and advertisers alike seek state-of-the-industry, targeted experiences when it comes to bespoke content for any audience, occasion or campaign programming, and this month's Latinx spotlight program will demonstrate the Company's capabilities on both fronts.

Loop Media’s month-long celebration targets more than 60 million residents who identify as Latinx, one of the fastest growing population segments in the US. Our “Unidxs en Esperanza” campaign kicks off September 15th and runs through October 15th, aligning with Latinx heritage month. Loop will release newly curated playlists every Wednesday under the following themes:

Unidxs en Esperanza Playlists:

Latinx Pride (Sep 15-21)

Latinas in Music (Sep 22-28)

Latinx Uprising (Sep 29-Oct 5)

Loop Latin (Oct 6-Oct 15)

Every Wednesday from September 15th to October 15th, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and Loop's Music Manager, Tona Ramirez, will host artist-curated playlist Watch Parties.

This recent initiative is a reflection of Loop Media’s commitment to diversity within its content offerings. To that end, Loop Media recently partnered with Huawei to launch its Loop mobile video app in Latin America. Loop’s international commitment gives Latin artists, as well as all artists, new opportunities to reach new audiences and be featured and promoted throughout the Loop network (which includes mobile apps on mobile devices, connected TVs and out-of-home venues in restaurants, bars, gyms, offices and other public venues).

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to both retail consumers and Out Of Home (“OOH”) venues.

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches thousands of OOH locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. The Loop Media consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists or “Loops,” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”), which includes non-television platforms, and subscription based offerings.

Download the Loop Media app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

