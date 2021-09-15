Simon Wyld Joins Sentient Decision Science as Senior Vice President

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Decision Science, the leading behavioral science-based consumer insights provider, today announced significant growth with the recent addition of industry veteran Simon Wyld to lead sales for the fast-growing Sentient Insights division.

Wyld joins Sentient Decision Science as SVP of sales and is responsible for developing and growing relationships with Sentient's most strategic prospects and customers. Bringing over two decades of global experience in insights research and technology, Wyld joins Sentient Decision Science from System1 Group, where he worked for over a decade. Prior to this, he had senior research positions at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Walt Disney Television International and Sky.

"We are thrilled to have Simon join us at this very critical and exciting time in our growth trajectory," said Dr. Aaron Reid, the founder and CEO of Sentient Decision Science. "The need for emotion-detection technology has never been greater, and Simon's energy and deep expertise in true System1 (emotion) and System2 (reason) measurement will help us continue to meet the demand to quantify the impact of emotion in advertising at scale everywhere."

Sentient Decision Science has been growing exponentially, leveraging their patented emotion technology to help the biggest brands navigate consumer attitudes and amassing the world's largest implicit database. Collecting over a half billion subconscious associations on how we feel about everything from ads to smells. Wyld's appointment follows several recent new hires along the sales, marketing, and technology teams to meet the demand for this predictive emotion technology.

"I'm delighted and excited to be joining a pioneering company like Sentient Decision Science doing scientific research at the cutting edge of emotional measurement and technology," added Wyld. "At such a time of pivotal change in our industry, I'm thrilled to be joining a team of such inspired, and inspiring, colleagues and clients."

Sentient Decision Science was founded in 2007 with a mission to increase empathy for the human condition. By providing scaled access to human emotion and its cognitive antecedents, Sentient Decision Science delivers new insight into human behavior and the reasons behind that behavior. Sentient Decision Science is the parent company of Sentient Labs and Sentient Insights. Sentient Labs builds behavioral science-based technologies that more accurately predict and explain behavior. These technologies measure human emotion, attention, and neural network associations in the mind, enabling businesses, governments, and individuals to better understand the human experience. Sentient Insights builds business insights products using the theories, techniques and technologies developed by the Sentient Labs. These products are automated and bring the benefits of behavioral science to business at scale. For more information, go to www.sentientdecisionscience.com.

