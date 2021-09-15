Naxos en Español Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by Presenting the Second Edition of the Our Music Project (2021)

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naxos en Español, a division of Naxos of America, is pleased to announce the second edition of the Our Music Project, from September 15th to October 15th, 2021.



The edition of the 2021 Our Music Project 2021 is a collection of four playlists made up of works by Latin American composers of different eras and styles, which show the world the musical richness of the region. These four playlists include tracks from albums with Latin American content released in the last twelve months, as well as tracks included in the 2020 first edition, offering an updated view of the Latin American music landscape.

In the 2021 edition, the four playlists are made up of a total of 231 tracks: Our Music (55), dedicated mostly to orchestral works and some chamber pieces; Our Piano (67) and Our Guitar (43) with classical compositions for those instruments; and Our Traditional Music (66), with Folk pieces of Latin American roots from the prestigious record label Arc World Music.

In the four playlists are represented composers from 16 Latin American countries: Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, United States (Puerto Rico), Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

The four playlists will be available on the following platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora and YouTube.

To enhance the Nuestra Música Project, Naxos en Español invited seven Latin American artists to record video clips in which they send a message about Latin American music. Throughout the duration of Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 to October 15, these messages will appear on Naxos en Español's profiles on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channel.

The seven participating artists who kindly recorded video clips for the second edition of the Nuestra Música Project are:

In the playlsit Our Music (2): Emmanuele Baldini (Brazilian composer and violinist), Nicole Peña-Comas (Dominican cellist).

In the playlist Our Piano (2): Chiara D’Odorico (Paraguayan pianist), Mauricio Arias-Esguerra (Colombian pianist).

In the playlist Our Guitar (1): Mabel Millán (Spanish guitarist).

Finally, in the playlist Our Traditional music (2): Marta Gómez (Colombian singer) and Rafael Energía Dominicana (Dominican singer).

As part of the 2021 Our Music Project, the Naxos en Español podcast, #NaxosEstoEsMúsicaClásica, will broadcast an interview divided into two parts with the Mexican maestro Sergio Vela, who has been director of the Opera de Bellas Artes, General Direct of the Cervantino International Festival, general director of music of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and president of the National Council for Culture and the Arts (Conaculta). Currently, Maestro Vela is general director of Arte y Cultura Grupo Salinas.

As in the 2020 edition, several government institutions, civil associations, cultural centers, and digital magazines will also participate in the second edition, which will share the contents of the Nuestra Música Project on their social networks.

About Naxos en Español

Naxos en Español is part of Naxos of America, one of the divisions of Naxos Music Group, producer of Naxos Records albums and the largest distributor of recorded classical music globally.

Objetives of Naxos en Español:

To make it easier for Spanish-speaking audiences of all ages to know, enjoy and experience good music. Disseminate albums with content from Ibero-American countries among audiences that speak Spanish. Transmit the knowledge of the musical and cultural manifestations that exalt the countries of Ibero-America. Promote the approach to the history and richness of classical music, jazz, and traditional and folk music of the world. Take advantage of audio streaming platforms to present content in Spanish about classical music, opera, jazz, and world music.



About Naxos:

Founded in 1987, Naxos is the world's leading classical music company due to the breadth of its catalog, the number of new releases and the volume of commercialization of albums from other independent labels. Under the Naxos Records brand, the company has produced more than 10,000 classical music albums to which are added approximately 200 new recordings a year, made in different countries. Naxos has followed the strategy of producing new report, never recorded, with artists of exceptional talent and at an affordable price. In addition to recording albums, Naxos is the world's largest distributor of classical music and opera with 13 branches in North America (United States and Canada), Europe, Asia, and Australia. It has powerful marketing in several languages and distributes more than 750 independent record labels globally.

