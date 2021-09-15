Proactive news headlines including Robinhood, Lightyear, Idaho Champion Gold Mines, Wellteq Digital Health and ElectraMeccanica

New York , Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Australis says its new retail acquisition and distribution partnership will expand its California footprint click here
- Wellteq Digital Health expects FY2021 SaaS revenue to soar over 100% to top C$1.1M click here
- Nextleaf Solutions receives US patent for synthesizing CBG-O-Acetate click here
- Tocvan finalizes agreement for the transfer of the El Picacho gold-silver property option in Sonora, Mexico click here
- Esports Entertainment and its ggCircuit business team with Square to create premium esports center management software click here
- Adastra Holdings sees record August sales of $1.7M driven by new products and markets for its Phyto Extractions brand click here
- Clean Seed Capital announces Deerland Equipment takes on SMART Seeder MAX distribution click here
- ElectraMeccanica to start delivering its flagship SOLO electric vehicle to customers in October click here
- Renforth Resources poised to start exploration program at Surimeau project within week; reports additional Parbec gold drill results click here
- Nomad Royalty Company closes US$125M revolving credit facility click here
- ME2C Environmental says Penn State completes initial round of testing to evaluate its rare earth element technology click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada discovers new mineralized corridor at its Champagne gold project in Idaho click here
- Royal Wins joins Skill Integrity Council click here
- Else Nutrition introduces education and marketing programs aimed at North American pediatricians click here
- Mednow launches Mednow Virtual Care click here
- American Eagle to acquire 100% of Cerros Rojos project in Nevada click here
- Fobi releases the next generation of its proprietary IoT Device, Fobi 3.0 click here
- Vuzix expands its presence across Canada with CAMtria order click here
- Robinhood rival Lightyear raises funds as app launches in UK click here
- Mirasol Resources adds industry veteran Tim Moody to its board of directors click here
- ESE inks multiyear agreement with FIA for marketing rights; completes Digital Motorsports acquisition click here
