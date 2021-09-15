SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of RYFL, INOV, GTS, and SC Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Royal Financial, Inc. (OTC: RYFL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Royal Financial’s agreement to be acquired by Finward Bancorp (“Finward”). Under the terms of the agreement, Royal Financial’s shareholders will receive either 0.4609 shares of Finward or $20.14 in cash for each share of Royal Financial common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-royal-financial-inc.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: INOV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Inovalon’s agreement to be acquired by an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon Founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon’s shareholders will receive $41.00 in cash for each share of Inovalon common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-inovalon-holdings-inc.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Triple-S’s agreement to merge with GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Triple-S’s shareholders will receive $36.00 in cash for each share of Triple-S common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-triple-s-management-corporation.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Santander’s agreement to be acquired by Santander Holdings USA, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Santander’s shareholders will receive $41.50 in cash for each share of Santander common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc.

