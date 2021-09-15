Oklahoma Roofer Announces Several Changes that Will Help Them Better Serve Their Customers

Edmond, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roof Pro Local, a still-growing Oklahoma City Metro Area contractor, has always taken great pride in doing whatever it takes to better serve its customers. A good example of that is this reputable roofer has just announced that several changes are in the works to give its customers a better experience when working with them. This includes everything from expanding their service territory to helping their customers have an easier time when they are looking to have a roof-related insurance claim honored.

A spokesperson for the company, Darren, stated, “There are two reasons our company has grown so fast over the last twenty years. One is the quality of the work that we do. The other is that we have always been willing to make the necessary changes to better serve our customers. We take great pride in being as progressive as possible at all times. This has proven to be a time-tested recipe for success when it comes to our customers’ satisfaction with our roofing services.”

One of the biggest announcements Darren wanted to make on behalf of the company is that due to unprecedented growth and demand, they have decided to expand their service territory. As their reputation continues to grow, they get many inquiries for their services from those in some areas of Oklahoma and Canadian Counties that they feel are currently underserved by them. That will no longer be the case as they now will be covering all of Oklahoma and Canadian Counties. More details about this service area expansion were discussed in a recent press release that was put out by this reputable Norman and Edmond area roofing company. He added that to be able to responsibly expand their service area, they will also be forming more crews and increasing the size of their service truck fleet.

Some of the other big announcements the company made had to do with their customers and roofing insurance. Darren says that because of the vast amount of respect they have gained from working with the area’s insurance carriers in regards to roofing claims, they can now offer their customers start to finish help with any roofing-related insurance claims that they have. Many consider them to be experts when it comes to assisting their customers who have suffered storm damage or other insurable roof mishaps. Customers that have had this roofer work with their insurance carrier on their behalf have given Roof Pro Local high marks for the assistance that was given to them. R. Vincent stated, “Bruce was wonderful to work with. Very professional and kept me in the loop the whole time. Bruce worked with our insurance company and took care of everything which made for a smooth experience. They were quick, punctual and the roof looks fantastic. Bruce was also able to get some siding and screen repairs done for us. The siding matched perfect and the screens look great.” The company spokesperson stated that they have even come up with a method that can help their customers save as much as 40% off of their roof insurance premiums. Darren went on to say that their customers can expect them to continue to look for ways to better serve all of their roofing needs.

The company spokesperson reminded that they do both commercial and residential roofing work. This includes all types of roof repair, roof installation, and roof storm damage services. One of the most popular of which is their residential roof replacement work. Those that have had this type of roofing service done for them by Roof Pro Local have been very complimentary of the quality of the work that was done. Walta Rollin stated, “I’m so pleased with my new, beautiful roof! Michael & David were professional, prompt & knowledgeable. The roofing crew was extremely quiet and efficient during installation! They maintained excellent communication from beginning to end. If you need a new roof, I say Roof Pro is the Way to Go!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7glk_RM1C0

Darren says that those in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Yukon, Norman, Moore, Nichols Hills, and now all of Oklahoma & Canadian Counties that would like more information on their services can contact them by phone, email, or by filling out the form found on their website.

