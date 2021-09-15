HR Software Company Compt Wins National Competition for Most Innovative Workplace Technology Solution

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compt , an employee perk stipend software company, is announced winner in the inaugural Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Better Workplaces Challenge Cup (BWCC) in Las Vegas. The three-round competition was designed to highlight the most innovative HR technology solutions from companies across the U.S.



Compt stood out among 150 initial submissions, winning both the local and regional levels before clinching the title in the final round at the SHRM21 Conference and Expo on September 12. During the final pitch, Compt CEO and founder Amy Spurling captivated judges, investors, leading HR professionals, fellow innovators, and media. Among those was guest judge Daymond John, award-winning entrepreneur and star of ABC’s Shark Tank.

“We are so honored to be recognized by SHRM as the leading innovative HR platform of 2021,” said Spurling.

Founded in 2018 by a five-time CFO and COO who has faced the same challenges other employers face in supporting employees through benefits, Compt creates an easy-to-manage solution for companies to implement perks that are designed for diversity and inclusion. Compt is 57% BIPOC, female-founded and the only perks software that offers truly inclusive perks for all employee needs while being 100% tax-compliant.

The competition aims to bridge the gap between companies that are creating workplace technologies and end-users (HR professionals and their workforces). SHRMLabs’ purpose is to advance the profession with creative minds and reinvent the way people work through innovative and cutting-edge ideas.

If you would like to interview the winner of the Better Workplaces Challenge Cup, Amy Spurling, CEO of Compt, please contact Lauren Schneider at lauren@redroosterpr.com . For more information about Compt, please visit: https://www.compt.io/ .

About Compt

Founded in 2018, Compt is the #1 employee stipends platform that is fully customizable to your company's needs, is IRS-compliant, and can support global teams. Compt is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Connect with Compt on LinkedIn .

About BWCC

​​The Better Workplaces Challenge Cup is a competition to highlight the most innovative HR technology solutions from companies across the U.S. It provides participants with exposure to 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries who impact the lives of more than 115 million workers and families worldwide.