Leaders from 12 States Receive High Honors from America’s Service Commissions

Washington, DC, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One dozen leaders from across the nation were recognized virtually last night at the 2021 America’s Service Commissions (ASC) Innovation and Leadership Awards. The awards program is held each year by the association to recognize the accomplishments of state service commission staff, commissioners, service programs and their champions throughout the United States and its territories.

Honorees were selected by a panel of external reviewers through a competitive national process.

Congratulations to the following awardees:

2021 ASC Innovation & Leadership Award Recipients:

Friend of America’s Service Commissions: Congressman David E. Price (North Carolina)

Friend of America’s Service Commissions: Congresswoman Doris Matsui (California)

Friend of America’s Service Commissions: Congressman Tom Cole (Oklahoma)

Friend of America’s Service Commissions: C ongressman Michael Waltz (Florida)

State Service Leadership Award: State Representative Morgan J. Rielly (Maine)

Outstanding Commissioner: Margarita Rodriguez-Duffy (Delaware)

Outstanding Commission Executive Director: Amber Martin-Jahn (Washington)

Outstanding Commission Staff: Dr. Sandy Pulles (Minnesota)

Outstanding Commission Staff: Ruhamah Bauman (Wisconsin)

Outstanding Service Program: COVID-19 Containment Response Corps (Colorado)

Outstanding Service Program Staff: Dr. Mary Ellen Isaacs (Texas)

Honor Roll: Thomas Branen (Maryland)

“From promoting diversity and equity in AmeriCorps to launching new emergency response initiatives and introducing groundbreaking federal and state service legislation, each of these awardees has answered the call to serve in an innovative way that is transforming the national service landscape,” said Kaira Esgate, CEO of America’s Service Commissions. “We are grateful for their leadership in each of their respective states, and for their tireless work to meet the challenges of the past year by advancing AmeriCorps and national service at the local, state, and federal level.”

To learn more about the event and honorees, visit statecommissions.org/annual-reception-awards.

