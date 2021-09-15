MBDA’s 2021 “Buy MBE Day” Set for Saturday, September 25

Washington, DC, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) announces the 2021 return of “Buy MBE Day”—the Agency’s initiative to directly support minority business enterprises (MBEs)—on Saturday, September 25. Successfully launched in 2020, MBDA’s Buy MBE Day is a nationwide movement to encourage commercial support for the millions of MBEs helping fuel America’s economy.

Buy MBE Day, sponsored by TMobile for Business, is presented in conjunction with MBDA’s National Minority Enterprise Development Week (MED Week). In cities across the country, MBDA Business Centers and MBDA Specialty Centers are hosting local awareness campaigns with an open invitation to join the celebration of minority business enterprises.

Buy MBE Day encourages individuals and purchasing agents within corporations to actively support their local minority-owned business community by shopping and purchasing goods and services from them in person and online. Buy MBE Day also serves as a reminder to everyone that intentionally doing more business with minority-owned companies year-round is essential to strengthening the overall sustainability of the American economy.

“Our nation’s African American, Hispanic, Latino, Asian and Native American entrepreneurs have sustained significant, and often devastating, negative economic impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Miguel Estién, MBDA Acting National Director. “The best thing we can all do to help them recover is drive more dollars into local minority-owned businesses. Their economic stability creates a positive ripple effect not only within their company and for their employees, but also into the surrounding neighborhood and the greater community.”

This year, President Joe Biden will issue a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2021, as National Minority Enterprise Week and acknowledging Buy MBE Day. This declaration will further elevate the visibility of minority businesses and amplify the importance of the economic and social contributions minority entrepreneurs make in communities across our Nation.

Buy MBE Day is not just for individuals shopping on a Saturday, however. Larger companies can also play a significant role in supporting MBEs and diverse-owned companies on September 25 – and every day – by:

paying their diverse suppliers early to reduce their cash-conversion cycle;

reinvigorating or launching a concerted Supplier Diversity initiative; and

becoming champions of Supplier Diversity with procurement commitments to help level the competitive playing field for minority-owned suppliers.

Learn more about how to participate and support Buy MBE Day 2021 at: MBDA.gov/BuyMBEDay