Apple Growth Partners’ Steve Mazza Earns Prestigious Award from NSME Akron/Canton™

Akron, OH, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, proudly announces tax principal Steve Mazza, CPA, as one of the upcoming National Sales & Marketing Executives (NSME) Akron/Canton™ Achievements in Excellence Award™ recipients for 2021. Mazza will be recognized during the 49th annual Accent on Excellence event held on September 30, 2021, at The Tangier in Akron.

The NSME Akron/Canton™ Achievements in Excellence Awards™ are based on competitively selective criteria, including sales and marketing performance, professional and business recognition, professional and trade organizations, community, and civic involvement, and overall career achievement. Mazza follows previous firm winners’ footsteps, including chairman Chuck Mullen, tax supervisor Kristy Angerstien, and tax principal Mark Lapikas.

“Steve has demonstrated world-class client service, which is among our firm’s values and the center of what we do every day,” comments Mullen. “Steve is a leader in both the firm and community.”

Beginning his career as an intern with AGP, Mazza has continuously grown in his tax expertise and client services for more than 10 years. Mazza specializes in tax planning and preparation, business consulting, mergers and acquisitions, trust and estate planning, and bookkeeping. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration/Accounting degree from The University of Akron and is actively involved in the University of Akron School of Accountancy Junior Advisory Board. He volunteers his time to United Way and FETCH Akron. Mazza is also a member of Apple Growth Partners’ Charitable Giving Fund committee.

“We’re committed to championing the Healthy Growth of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, world-class service, and taking care of each other,” states Erica Ishida, president. “We’re proud of Steve for continuing our firm’s winning streak of NSME Akron/Canton™ award winners by living these values.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and Black-owned businesses. To learn more, visit http://www.applegrowth.com.

