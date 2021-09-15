Top Australia-Based Accounting and Financial Services Firm William Buck Goes Live in the iManage Cloud

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that William Buck Victoria, a leading firm of accountants and advisors based in Melbourne, has adopted the iManage platform in the iManage Cloud to manage its content and facilitate collaboration among its professionals. The firm has deployed iManage Work for document and email management and iManage Share for collaborating and sharing content inside and outside of the organization. The iManage platform integrates tightly with the firm’s existing practice management system and supports William Buck’s cloud-first digital workplace strategy.



The firm sought out a new platform because its existing cloud-based document management system (DMS) couldn’t readily accommodate the necessary business workflows and didn’t integrate with the firm’s practice management system. This combination of factors negatively impacted user adoption, resulting in fewer than 50 percent of users actively using the DMS and files being stored in a dozen different systems and file shares, rather than a centralized location.

iManage’s flexible tools and workflows align with the way financial services professionals work, eliminating barriers to adoption. With iManage, William Buck will have a single source of truth for client and company information across the entire organization. Advanced security, privacy, and compliance capabilities provide the balance the firm was seeking to fully safeguard data while effectively enabling productivity.

“As part of our overall digital transformation and embrace of paperless processes, it was important for us to have a document management system that people will actually use, and iManage Cloud is the best way to make that happen,” said Victor Kroussoratis, IT Manager at William Buck. “iManage provides a single, secure location for important files that breaks down silos and will facilitate even more collaboration across our different teams, so that we can better serve our clients.”

When evaluating different solution providers, William Buck felt iManage’s clean interface, modern user experience, and overall look and feel helped it stand out from the competition. Importantly, iManage’s Universal API approach supports the organization’s innovation and growth objectives, enabling the firm to easily integrate with new technologies and applications. As a financial services organization, the firm also appreciates iManage’s ability to easily work with Microsoft Excel, Power BI, and other analytical tools, as well as the strong, built in security and governance features, including a full audit trail.

Local iManage partner OIA is working as a strategic partner with William Buck on all aspects of its migration to iManage Cloud, helping to scope out and execute the different phases of the implementation.

“iManage is pleased to be playing a significant role in William Buck Victoria’s ongoing digital transformation,” said Gianni Giust, Director ANZ, iManage. “Beyond consolidating important data in one location, the firm will be enabling productivity of its knowledge workers through more efficient, secure access to critical information and a more modern approach to information sharing internally and with clients. That’s a solid foundation to leverage both today and moving forward as the business grows.”

About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries.