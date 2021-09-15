Casma Therapeutics to Present at the UBS Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casma Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing the process of autophagy to design powerful new medicines, today announced that Keith Dionne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Casma, will participate in the upcoming virtual UBS Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium being held on September 22-23, 2021.



UBS Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium



Date: Wednesday, September 22nd Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

About Casma Therapeutics

Casma Therapeutics is harnessing autophagy by developing a novel degradation technology to open new target areas for drug discovery and development that will profoundly impact the lives of patients. Autophagy is a conserved cellular process that contributes to overall organismal health, but when autophagy is perturbed, inefficient autophagic flux contributes to numerous diseases. By selectively boosting autophagy and degradation of disease targets in the lysosome, Casma expects to be able to arrest or reverse the progression of several diseases such as neurodegeneration, metabolic disorders, inflammation and muscle degeneration. For more information, please visit www.casmatx.com.

