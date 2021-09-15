Acuity Brands To Announce Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results on October 6, 2021

Atlanta, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) today announced that the Company is planning to release its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. (EDT) to be followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (EDT). Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will lead the call.

The conference call and earnings release can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.acuitybrands.com . The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call. A replay of the call will also be posted to the Investor Relations site within two hours of the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the site.

To learn more about Acuity Brands, please visit the company's website . Acuity Brands uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Financial and other material information regarding Acuity Brands is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. Through its two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG) the Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications.

Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 12,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com .

# # #