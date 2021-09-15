Audiovisual Provider Trinity Dynamics Awarded VITA Contract

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Dynamics today announces that the company has been awarded the contract for audiovisual and technology services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia, as sanctioned through the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA), the Commonwealth's consolidated information technology organization. As a certified VITA contractor, any public institutions within the Commonwealth of Virginia (reciprocity with DC and Maryland), such as government organizations, can purchase directly from Trinity Dynamics through this contract vehicle.

With the VITA contract, Trinity Dynamics joins an exclusive list of 13 preferred AV/IT and telecommunication providers who have met specific requirements set by VITA and are approved to provide service to organizations within the Commonwealth. All public bodies can utilize statewide contracts developed by VITA, including state, county and city agencies, as well as K-12 schools and higher education.

"We are proud to have been awarded a VITA contract, and we look forward to continuing to work with public institutions and government organizations throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia," says Barry Sawayer , CEO of Trinity Dynamics. "This reinforces our commitment to helping customers in the Mid-Atlantic region communicate and work using a variety of dynamic audiovisual solutions."

VITA ensures that certified companies provide outstanding service and technology solutions to support customers and address their business needs. There are significant benefits of using a company that uses VITA-approved AV contracts, including that an organization is able to get the best value for their purchases and there is no "bid process," saving valuable time and effort.

"Providing exceptional customer service is paramount in every project," says Julie Kolb , Director of Administration at Trinity Dynamics. "We are proud to serve as trusted partners with many federal, state and local organizations."

Trinity Dynamics has worked on projects for customers in Virginia for many years, including the Prince William County Courthouse in Manassas; the Prince William Public Library System (PWPLS; the The McConnell Public Safety and Transportation Operations Center (MPSTOC), a 147,000-sq. ft. facility located in the heart of Fairfax, VA; and the FBI Academy at Quantico , removing outdated analog systems, as well as designing, integrating, and installing digital presentation systems within 31 classrooms.

In March 2021, Trinity Dynamics was recognized on Virginia's List of Small Businesses by the Small Business Supplier Diversity Agency (SWaM) in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The SWaM list is an all-inclusive roster of firms that are certified as a Small Business, meeting all the requirements set forth under the Code of Virginia Section 2.2-16.1 et seq. and Administrative Code 7VAC 13-20 et seq. SWaM designations include Small, Women-owned, Minority-owned, Micro, Service Disabled Veteran-owned, and ESO businesses. DBE includes DBE and ACDBE businesses.



About Trinity Dynamics

Founded in 2000, Trinity Dynamics is headquartered in Louisville, KY, and is an enterprise-level audiovisual system and telemedicine solution provider. Serving customers across the country, Trinity Dynamics delivers fully featured, completely integrated audiovisual systems to companies large and small in the public and private sector, as well as hospitals and medical facilities and educational systems. Trinity Dynamics' engineers, designers, and installers build corporate and healthcare communication platforms, bringing software design expertise, hardware engineering, and professional services to enhance the ways businesses communicate with customers and through remote working and learning. www.trinitydynamics.net

