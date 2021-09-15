D-BOX announces the election of its directors

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive experiences, held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today.



All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated August 3, 2021 were elected at the Corporation’s annual and special meeting of the shareholders.

The voting results are as follows:

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD Sébastien Mailhot 71,897,975 92.59% 5,758,052 7.41% Brigitte Bourque 71,250,925 91.75% 6,405,102 8.25% Luc Martin 71,923,337 92.62% 5,732,690 7.38% Denis Chamberland 71,892,047 92.58% 5,763,980 7.42% Louis P. Bernier 71,086,337 91.54% 6,569,690 8.46% Ève Laurier 71,924,925 92.62% 5,731,102 7.38% Jean-Pierre Trahan 71,199,521 91.69% 6,456,506 8.31%

