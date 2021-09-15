NY Regional Closed Median Home Price in August 1.2% Higher Than in July

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, is the trusted source of monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For August 2021, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $587,000, representing a 1.2% increase from $580,000 reported for the prior month. Between July and August 2021, closed regional sales activity, including residential, condo, and co-op transactions, edged up from 6,694 to 7,023, representing a 4.9% month-over-month change.

OneKey MLS aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties that make up the regional MLS coverage area and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Jim Speer, CEO OneKey MLS, said, "Buyer demand for residential properties in our area is continuing to exceed the available supply," adding, "Market conditions remain in the sellers' favor."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics.

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

Media Contact: Tricia Chirco, SVP Marketing & Communication

631 670-0710 Ext. 405

TChirco@onekeymls.com

Related Images











Image 1: Closed Median Sale Price by County with Month-Over-Month Comparison from OneKey MLS





Table reporting closed median sale prices and percent change for July 2021 and August 2021, listed by counties in OneKey MLS regional coverage area

















Image 2: OneKey MLS





OneKey MLS Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment