E-Web Marketing Offers Tips On Making Social Media And Google Ads Work Together

Sydney, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Web Marketing, a Sydney-based results-driven, holistic, digital marketing agency, is sharing tips on how to utilize social media and Google Ads and integrating them together to maximize their effectiveness.

E-Web says that a holistic approach to online marketing means utilizing multiple channels and using them in tandem to boost each other, increasing visibility and impact across all of them. To cite a real-world example of the impact that a focused, multi-pronged strategy can bring, NewsCred, one of the world’s leading marketing orchestration platforms, used LinkedIn Sponsored Updates to net a 1600% return on ad spend. The key, according to E-Web, is to treat social media and paid search as if they are two sides of the same coin and then playing to each of their strengths while splitting resources so that they complement each other.

Social media channels can be used as a free A/B testing platform to figure out catchy headlines and taglines that resonate the most with the target audience. Twitter is a great place to gauge engagement and then use the messaging that works best on a more focused social media network such as LinkedIn. Digital marketers can also investigate trending topics that can be personalized to the brand’s core service. Trending topics can be turned into potentially attractive content that can be the first hook that funnels newer customers in. Marketers have to constantly track ROI and stay cognizant of which demographics are responding to their efforts the most and then fine-tuning the message to appeal to that demographic to maximize ROI. Tools such as Facebook Audience Insights should not be treated as their own bubble and instead, its findings should be leveraged to boost engagement on other platforms.

Another observation that arose from E-Web's social media advertising efforts was that the brand aesthetic should be consistent across marketing channels. This includes the visual assets that are used on each social media profile, the tone of the headlines, and the promise of its core services. Customers should be confident of the brand when they come across it on any of its social media platforms. Any potential disconnects that stray from the brand’s core message should be eliminated.

PPC advertisements such as Google Ads can be used to hop onto trending topics and contextualizing the trends to match the services that the company is offering. Many major players use this strategy to drastically increase their follower counts that in turn kicks off organic growth on their social channels. Companies can also look for the topics that are of most interest to their target demographic and then make content that explicitly answers the pressing questions of their potential customers. The quality content also has to be supplemented with a call to action that compels readers to share it with others who might find it useful. Companies have to facilitate the sharing of their content by making available social sharing buttons that make it easy to share the content through social media.

PPC advertisements can also be used to supercharge remarketing efforts considering that customers that are already aware of a brand’s existence are a precious resource that has to be efficiently utilized to get the most ROI for one’s marketing efforts. A skilled digital marketer proficient in Google Ads management and Facebook Ads management could display PPC ads to previous visitors and nudge them towards signing up or finding out more about the company’s services. Email lists are another useful tool that can be used to create a targeted list of potential clients, including those who the company needs to bring back for repeat business. Remarketing can also be used to bring back customers who may have visited a site such as an eCommerce store and may have quit with an abandoned cart.

