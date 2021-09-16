eiver and Zendrive Partner to Bring Fairer, More Accurate Insurance Solutions to France

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eiver, the award-winning French mobile telematics application that rewards safe driving, and Zendrive, a mission-driven company making roads safer with data and analytics, have announced a new partnership that will bring fairer insurance solutions to French Insurers. The new partnership will enable a complete technological solution for French insurers looking to generate more accurate driver risk estimates, while also rewarding safe driving.



Until now, motor insurance offers in France such as UBI (insurance based on usage) and Pay-as-you-drive have been difficult to implement due to operating costs and installation of hardware dependent solutions. The eiver and Zendrive partnership will empower insurance companies to deploy their own UBI and PAYD offerings via a simple, yet powerful smartphone application: a feat that is eagerly awaited by French insurers after an increase in idle cars during the COVID-19 pandemic and advancements in digitalization have increased demand for more personalized insurance solutions.

Using smartphone telematics, eiver transforms any drive into a fun and rewarding journey by implementing driving challenges that compensate safe on-road behavior with experience points and credits. Safe driving rewards can be redeemed for exclusive discounts and coupons that are already being enjoyed by over 40,000 eiver drivers across Europe. Zendrive’s global dataset and first-of-its-kind mobility risk intelligence will add a new level of ultra-precision to the eiver platform, allowing it to expand collision detection and first notice of loss capabilities.

"At eiver, we are convinced that the model we have been promoting for a few years, namely rewarding drivers for adopting driving behaviors, will become a standard in the automotive ecosystem, says Christophe Meunier-Jacob, co-founder of eiver. “Thanks to this partnership with Zendrive, we are now equipped to meet the demands of the insurance market."

With Zendrive’s driving behavior insights, insurers in France will now be able to more accurately model risk and reduce distracted driving—while operating at industry-leading loss ratios. Zendrive now has 70 million connected drivers on the market, insured by over 50 companies that have integrated its solution into their own white-label applications.

“Rewarding good driving behavior is at the core of Zendrive’s mission to make roads safe. We’re thrilled to be partnering with eiver who is leading the way with their innovative approach to safe driving gamification,” said Jonathan Matus, Founder and CEO of Zendrive. “We look forward to bringing our mobility risk intelligence solutions to France to bring new, fairer insurance models to the region.”

Zendrive is powered by the world’s largest and fastest-growing data set, which has analyzed 185 billion miles of data to date—and scores driving characteristics using an industry-recognized algorithm, delivering feedback via smartphone apps for both individual and commercial fleet driving behaviors. The company’s AI platform enables mobile driving behavior tools capable of generating risk models 6 times more predictive than industry standards.

About eiver

eiverCorp develops a platform for collecting and analyzing driving data without physical connection to the vehicle (telematics on smartphone). A young innovative company specialized in data science, holder of two patents and winner of numerous innovation competitions, eiverCorp works on probabilistic and artificial intelligence models that help reduce the environmental impact of cars. The eiver solution is available for companies and individuals who want to improve the environmental impact of their car trips. More information at: www.eiver.co .

About Zendrive

Zendrive works to make roads safer with data and analytics. Winner of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Innovation Technology Award and powered by the world's largest data set of more than 180 billion mobile driving miles, Zendrive uses AI and machine learning to improve driver safety and help insurers accelerate their digital transformation. World-class insurers rely on Zendrive to price risk in real-time, dramatically improving their combined ratios with cutting-edge offerings. Zendrive’s patented algorithms and precise insights help reduce collision risk by 49%, adding millions in revenue to industry-leading partners including Juno, Grupo Sura, and AXA XL. Zendrive was recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2018 and won the 2017 Best Startup in San Francisco award.



