Kalmar’s electric forklift technology to help construction materials supplier SEAC reduce the carbon footprint of its operations

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured a large order for 15 medium electric forklift trucks from SEAC, a leading supplier of concrete products to the French construction industry. The forklifts will be deployed across SEAC’s 11 manufacturing facilities in France. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q3 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled to take place during Q1 of 2022.



With a lifting capacity of 17 tons, the Kalmar medium electric forklift trucks will offer SEAC all the performance of a powerful diesel truck but without emissions, noise or vibration. They feature a time-saving diagnostic system and easy maintenance as well as Kalmar’s ergonomically designed EGO cabin to provide a superior driving experience.

The machines will be used to handle concrete products such as slabs and beams, transporting them from the production line to storage and finally loading them onto trucks for delivery to customers.

Jean Marc Elain, Director of Factories, SEAC: “This investment in electrically powered forklifts to replace our diesel machines is an important step towards reducing the carbon footprint of our operations. After testing a single unit from Kalmar we were confident that their solution could provide the level of battery autonomy that our factory operations demand.”

Hervé Helluin, Service Operations Manager, Kalmar France: “We have been working with SEAC for several years and are delighted that they have selected our powerful, eco-efficient electric forklift solution to support their operations. Going forward, once the new machines are in place we will provide SEAC with world-class preventive maintenance support through our vast service network, which covers all of their locations across France.”



