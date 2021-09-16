Financial information of eQ Plc in 2022

eQ Plc stock exchange release
16 September 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Financial Statement Release 2021Friday 4 February 2022
Interim Report January – MarchTuesday 26 April 2022
Half Year Financial ReportTuesday 9 August 2022
Interim Report January – SeptemberTuesday 25 October 2022
  
Annual Report 2021Week 9
Annual General MeetingWednesday 23 March 2022

eQ Plc

Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 10.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

