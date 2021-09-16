Financial information of eQ Plc in 2022

eQ Plc stock exchange release
|Financial Statement Release 2021
|Friday 4 February 2022
|Interim Report January – March
|Tuesday 26 April 2022
|Half Year Financial Report
|Tuesday 9 August 2022
|Interim Report January – September
|Tuesday 25 October 2022
|Annual Report 2021
|Week 9
|Annual General Meeting
|Wednesday 23 March 2022
Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741
eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 10.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.
More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.