Financial information of eQ Plc in 2022

English Finnish

eQ Plc stock exchange release

16 September 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Financial Statement Release 2021 Friday 4 February 2022 Interim Report January – March Tuesday 26 April 2022 Half Year Financial Report Tuesday 9 August 2022 Interim Report January – September Tuesday 25 October 2022 Annual Report 2021 Week 9 Annual General Meeting Wednesday 23 March 2022

eQ Plc

Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 10.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.