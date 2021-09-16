New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05931780/?utm_source=GNW

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for medical devices? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The medical devices market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.



It places the market within the context of the wider medical devices market; and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography and segmentation by type of device, end user and expenditure.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the medical devices market. This chapter includes different products covered in the report and basic definitions.

Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the medical devices industry supply chain.

Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global medical devices market.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global medical devices market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

PESTEL Analysis – This chapter comprises important factors for the potential of the medical devices market opportunity assessment.

Impact Of COVID-19 – This section describes newly discovered coronavirus impact on global medical devices market.

Regulatory Landscape – This section describes the regulations that impact the global medical device industry.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2025 and 2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2020), forecast (2025 and 2030) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2020, 2025 and 2030) and analysis for different segments (by type of equipment and by end use) in the market.

Regional Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2020), historic and forecast (2015-2020, 2025 and 2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global medical devices market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Background – This section describes the healthcare market of which the medical devices market is a segment. This chapter includes the healthcare market 2015-2030 values, and regional analyses for the healthcare market.

Market Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries and segments, and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes recommendations based on findings of the research.This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.



It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Type Of Device: In-Vitro Diagnostics; Dental Equipment And Supplies; Ophthalmic Devices; Diagnostic Imaging Equipment; Cardiovascular Devices; Hospital Supplies; Surgical Equipment; Orthopedic Devices; Patient Monitoring Devices; Diabetes Care Devices; Nephrology And Urology Devices; ENT Devices; Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices; Neurology Devices; Wound Care Devices

2) By Type Of Expenditure: Public Expenditure; Private Expenditure

3) By Type Of End-User: Hospitals And Clinics; Homecare; Diagnostic Centers



Companies Mentioned: Medtronic Plc; Johnson & Johnson; Abbott Laboratories; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Siemens Healthineers AG



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Spain; Italy; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; medical devices indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 14 geographies.

• Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

• Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05931780/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________