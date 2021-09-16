TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (16 September 2021) – On period from 09 September 2021 to 15 September 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 58,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 87.9596 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 1,016,095 own shares, representing 0.866% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 9-Sep-21 20,000 88.9741 1,779,482 10-Sep-21 20,000 87.1687 1,743,374 13-Sep-21 1,000 86.4800 86,480 15-Sep-21 17,000 87.7835 1,492,320 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated) 892,995 110.9355 99,064,858 Accumulated under the buy-back program 950,995 109.5342 104,166,514 The issuer's holding of own shares: Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 1,016,095 own shares, corresponding to 0.866% of TGS' share capital. Appendix: An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.





