Raw Material Cover Rapidly Adopts Applied Epic to Meet Growth Goals

Brighton, UK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems Europe today announced that Raw Material Cover, a specialist in Waste & Recycling Insurance, has implemented Applied Epic and customer self-service tools to help support its growth goals. The broker implemented the out-of-the-box Applied Epic management platform to automate workflows and gain access to more niche and SME markets in support of their rapid growth goals. Raw Material Cover also seamlessly integrated a customer portal and mobile apps, delivering differentiated digital experiences for its customers and staff.

“Having only just formed our business a couple of years ago, we have aggressive growth goals that we are pushing to achieve quickly,” said Matt McCall, managing director, Raw Material Cover. “Applied partnered with us to accelerate our adoption of Applied Epic and customer service tools in just two weeks, jumpstarting our business so we can focus on efficiencies and premium-generating tasks.”

Applied Epic is a foundational management platform and insurer connectivity solution that is hosted in the cloud. The flexible, open platform can integrate with both Applied and 3rd party technologies. The solution enables brokers to eliminate re-work and create higher-value business transactions, delivering superior customer experiences throughout the entire policy lifecycle. Brokers using Applied Epic operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“One of the most common concerns we hear from brokers is that switching management systems is difficult and time consuming, and takes staff’s focus away from selling and servicing customers,” said Dave Chapman, chief revenue officer, Applied Systems Europe. “We were happy to work with Raw Material Cover to implement Applied Epic so quickly, equipping them with out-of-the-box, automated tools that make it easier and quicker to scale the business.”

