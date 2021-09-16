Publication Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape, 2011-2020

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Publication Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Publication of scientific papers focused on microbiome research has been surging with over 75K publications in 2020 with stable growth of 24% in the past three years. Microbiome research has increased dramatically in recent years, driven by advances in enabling technologies such as next generation sequencing (NGS), bioinformatics, gene editing, synthetic biology, metabolomics, and significant reductions in the cost of sequencing, gene synthesis.
This wealth of research has enabled utility in a diverse spectrum of fields spanning environmental, agriculture, medical (incl. therapeutics and diagnostics) to consumer markets such as food and personal care.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction: Report Scope and Methodology
- Microbiome Based Publication Analytics (2011-2020)
- Volume trend
- Distribution by region and countries
- Distribution by diseases
- Top cited papers
- Top 50 Researchers
- Top 50 Research Institutions
- Top 50 Funding agencies with the most Publications
