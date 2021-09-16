Publication Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape, 2011-2020

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Publication Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Publication of scientific papers focused on microbiome research has been surging with over 75K publications in 2020 with stable growth of 24% in the past three years. Microbiome research has increased dramatically in recent years, driven by advances in enabling technologies such as next generation sequencing (NGS), bioinformatics, gene editing, synthetic biology, metabolomics, and significant reductions in the cost of sequencing, gene synthesis.

This wealth of research has enabled utility in a diverse spectrum of fields spanning environmental, agriculture, medical (incl. therapeutics and diagnostics) to consumer markets such as food and personal care.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Report Scope and Methodology Microbiome Based Publication Analytics (2011-2020) Volume trend Distribution by region and countries Distribution by diseases Top cited papers Top 50 Researchers Top 50 Research Institutions Top 50 Funding agencies with the most Publications

Companies Mentioned

Australian Institute of Marine Science

Flinders University

James Cook University

Monash University

University of Melbourne

University of Newcastle Australia

University of Queensland

University of Sydney

University of Western Australia

UNSW Sydney

Western Sydney University

Graz University of Technology

Innsbruck Medical University

Medical University of Graz

Medical University of Vienna

University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna

Catholic University of Louvain

Ghent University

KU Leuven

Universitaire Ziekenhuizen Leuven

Vrije Universiteit Brussel

Federal University of Rio de Janeiro

Sao Paulo State University

University of Sao Paulo

Agriculture and Agriculture-Food Canada

Hospital for Sick Children

McMaster University

University of Alberta

University of British Columbia

University of Calgary

University of Guelph

University of Manitoba

University of Montreal

University of Toronto

University of Waterloo

Western University

Beijing Genomics Institute

Central China Normal University

Chengdu Institute of Biology

Chinese University of Hong Kong

Chongqing Medical University

Inner Mongolia Agricultural University

Institute of Chemistry

Institute of Subtropical Agriculture

Institute of Urban Environment

Jiangnan University

Nanjing Agricultural University

Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Sichuan University

Southern Medical University

Sun Yat-sen University

University of Hong Kong

Zhejiang University

Institute of Microbiology

Aarhus University

Aarhus University Hospital

Bispebjerg Hospital

State Serum Institute

Technical University of Denmark

University of Copenhagen

Turku University Hospital

University of Helsinki

University of Turku

Aix-Marseille University

Architecture et Fonction des Macromolecules Biologiques

Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Nantes

Hopital Saint-Antoine

Institute of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases

Johnson & Johnson (France)

Mediterranee Infection Foundation

Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital

Research Center at Jouy-en-Josas

University of Bordeaux

Charite - University Medicine Berlin

European Molecular Biology Laboratory

Federal Research Centre for Cultivated Plants

GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel

German Institute of Human Nutrition

Hannover Medical School

Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research

Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen

Jacobs University

Kiel University

Leibniz Institute DSMZ - German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitat in Munich

Max Planck Institute for Developmental Biology

Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology

Technical University of Munich

University Hospital Aachen

University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein

University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf

University of Bonn

University of Erlangen-Nuremberg

University of Gottingen

University of Tubingen

Anand Agricultural University

Eternal University

Indian Agricultural Research Institute

National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms

National Centre for Cell Science

Tata Consultancy Services (India)

Gorgan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

University of Tehran

Teagasc - The Irish Agriculture and Food Development Authority

Trinity College Dublin

University College Cork

Bar-Ilan University

Tel Aviv University

Weizmann Institute of Science

Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital

Catholic University of the Sacred Heart

Edmund Mach Foundation

Free University of Bozen-Bolzano

Tuscia University

University of Bari Aldo Moro

University of Bologna

University of Camerino

University of Florence

University of Naples Federico II

University of Parma

University of Trento

Keio University

Kyoto University

Meiji Pharmaceutical University

Waseda University

University of Luxembourg

Monash University Malaysia

University of Malaya

National Autonomous University of Mexico

Academic Center for Dentistry Amsterdam

Academic Medical Center

Maastricht University Medical Centre

Netherlands Institute of Ecology

Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Centre

University Medical Center Groningen

University of Amsterdam

University of Groningen

Utrecht University

Wageningen University & Research

University of Auckland

Norwegian University of Life Sciences

Oslo University Hospital

The Arctic University of Norway

Catholic University of Portugal

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Agency for Science, Technology and Research

North-West University

University of Pretoria

Dankook University

Korea Food Research Institute

Kyung Hee University

Complutense University of Madrid

Dairy Institute of Asturias

Estacion Experimental del Zaidin

Fisabio

Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron

Institute of Catalysis and Petrochemistry

Instituto de Agroquimica y Tecnologia de Alimentos

University of Valencia

Vall d'Hebron Research Institute

Chalmers University of Technology

Karolinska Institute

University of Gothenburg

ETH Zurich

Nestle (Switzerland)

University Hospital of Geneva

University Hospital of Zurich

University of Bern

University of Zurich

Chiang Mai University

Chulalongkorn University

AB Vista (United Kingdom)

Imperial College London

King's College London

Queen's University Belfast

Royal Veterinary College

University of Aberdeen

University of Dundee

University of Edinburgh

University of Glasgow

University of Leeds

University of Reading

University of Sheffield

University of Warwick

Wellcome Sanger Institute

Agricultural Research Service

Baylor College of Medicine

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Boston Children's Hospital

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Broad Institute

California Institute of Technology

Case Western Reserve University

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Cleveland Clinic

Colorado State University

Cornell University

Emory University

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

George Mason University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia State University

Gladstone Institutes

Harvard University

Henry A. Wallace Beltsville Agricultural Research Center

Houston Methodist

Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Indiana University Bloomington

Institute for Systems Biology

Iowa State University

J. Craig Venter Institute

Jackson Laboratory

Johns Hopkins University

Joint Genome Institute

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans

Loyola University Chicago

Marine Biological Laboratory

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Mayo Clinic

Medical College of Wisconsin

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Michigan State University

Montana State University

National Human Genome Research Institute

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases

National Institutes of Health

National Jewish Health

Nationwide Children's Hospital

New York University

North Carolina State University

Northern Arizona University

Northwestern University

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

OpenBiome

Oregon Health & Science University

Oregon State University

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Pennsylvania State University

Rockefeller University

Rush University Medical Center

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

San Diego State University

Stanford University

Texas A&M University

The Ohio State University

The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas at Fayetteville

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Davis

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, San Diego

University of California, San Francisco

University of Central Florida

University of Chicago

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Colorado Denver

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Idaho

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

University of Louisville

University of Maryland, Baltimore

University of Maryland, College Park

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

University of Oklahoma

University of Oregon

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of Rochester Medical Center

University of Tennessee at Knoxville

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Vanderbilt University

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Tech

Washington University in St. Louis

Wayne State University

Yale University

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m35xms