Global $23.9 Billion Antibody Drug Conjugate Markets to 2028: Major Players are Entering into Partnerships for Development & Commercialization

The global antibody drug conjugate market size is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing investment in R&D and advancements in linker technology are expected to boost the growth of the antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) market.



Antibody-drug conjugates are a novel category of drugs composed of an antibody linked to a cytotoxic drug with a linker. Conventional chemotherapy is intended to kill fast-growing tumor cells. However, it can also damage healthy proliferating cells, which may produce undesirable effects. In contrast, ADCs are designed to increase the efficacy of treatment and decrease the systemic toxicity of chemotherapy drugs.

Major players are entering into partnerships for the development & commercialization of these products. For instance, in July 2020, AstraZeneca collaborated with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize its new ADC candidate, DS-1062, which is in phase 1 trials for triple-negative breast cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).



One of the major factors responsible for the growth of the ADCs market is the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer coupled with the growing geriatric population. According to the Cancer Research U.K., during 2015-2017, on average, nearly 36% of new cases were reported among people aged 75 years & above, each year.

It is further estimated that by 2035, almost 46% of all cancer cases will be among people in the age group of 75 years & above. Moreover, the rise in the prevalence of cancer in emerging countries further boosts growth. According to Globocan, in 2020, approximately 49.2% of global cancer cases were registered in Asia. Thus, this region remains a major untapped market for ADCs.



ADCs manufacturing is a complicated and expensive process, which requires high capital investment and trained operators, stringent GMP, and high operational difficulties. Challenges in downstream processing of ADCs might restrict the market growth. These include handling MAb-linker-drug binding chemistries, balancing & combining optimal MAb specificity, preventing premature toxin release, and controlling the release of intracellular toxin. Furthermore, the lack of availability of reimbursement policies in developing economies is expected to restrict market growth.



Mergers and acquisitions are one of the key strategies employed by key players to increase their market share. For instance, in December 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim acquired NBE-Therapeutics for USD 1.44 billion. NBE-Therapeutics' expertise in proprietary platforms for ADC development is expected to help Boehringer Ingelheim in the development of ADC drugs.



Breast cancer was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 due to a high number of approved ADC products, approval of Kadcyla for early-stage breast cancer, and a high target patient population

The cleavable linker segment dominated the market in 2020 due to its wide adoption in ADC's product development

Most of the pipeline and commercially available ADCs are based on cleavable linker technology

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

This growth can be credited to the increasing investments in R&D by local players and the rising geriatric population in the region

