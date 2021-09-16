Insights on the Companion Diagnostics Global Market to 2026 - by Solution and Type of Test, Technology and Application

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for companion diagnostics (CDx) is estimated to grow from $5.4 billion in 2021 to reach $10.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for NGS-CDx (next-generation sequencing) is estimated to grow from $1.3 billion in 2021 to reach $3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for PCR-CDx (polymerase chain reaction) is estimated to grow from $762.0 million in 2021 to reach $1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the CDx market in the global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2026. The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the various product offerings: consumables (reagents, kits and panels), services and software. The segmentation also provides analysis by popular technology types such as PCR, next-generation sequencing, in situ hybridization (ISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC) and others.

This study surveys the CDx market by application into different therapeutic areas. The market is also assessed in three major geographic regions: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The APAC markets include countries like India, China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand.

The report features new product developments, clinical trials and patents boosting the growth of this market in the global context.

This report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. The industry structure chapter focuses on the changing market trends, market players and their leading products. This chapter also covers the mergers and acquisitions and any other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report that are expected to shape the industry.

Factors such as strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities that are expected to play a role in this market are evaluated in detail.

The scope of the report excludes the in vitro diagnostic products and their regulatory aspects. Also excluded are the nucleic acid-based tests in general, focusing solely on the companion diagnostics that meet the FDA definition.

The Report Includes

53 data tables and 44 additional tables

An overview of the global market for companion diagnostic (CDx) technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry and discussion on technical issues related to biomarker stability and storage

Market share analysis of global CDx market by solution and type of test, technology, application, and geographic region

Information on biomarkers, their role in precision medicine and discussion on the potential use of biomarkers in the development of companion diagnostics (CDx)

Insights into CDx approvals and FDA guidelines for new drugs and description of predictive genomic biomarkers for immunotherapy including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB)

Coverage of new CDx product developments, clinical trials, patents issued, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and other effective market development strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major industry players, including Adaptive Biotechnologies, Exact Sciences Corp., Exosome Diagnostics Inc., Foundation Medicine Inc., Myriad Genetic Laboratories Inc., Roche Molecular Systems Inc., Prometheus Biosciences, Qiagen and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Personalized Medicine and Biomarkers

Predictive Biomarkers

Companion Diagnostics and Complementary Diagnostics

Companion Diagnostic Development

CDx Stakeholders

Technologies Used in CDx

Applications of CDx

Regulatory Aspects of CDx

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution and Type of Test

Global Market for Companion Diagnostic by Type of Test

Market Overview

Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Solution

Market Overview

Global Market for Companion Diagnostic Solutions by Region

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Technology

Market Overview

Global Market for Companion Diagnostic Technologies by Region

Market Shares

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

Genotyping

Others

CDx Development Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Companion Diagnostic Applications

Market Overview

Global Market for Companion Diagnostic Applications by Region

Market Shares

Cancer

Pharmacogenetics

Cystic Fibrosis

HIV

LDT-CDx by Application

CDx in Non-oncology Areas

Chapter 7 Industry Structure

Stakeholders in Companion Diagnostics

Driving Trends in Companion Diagnostics

Business Models of Companion Diagnostics

Grants and Funding in Companion Diagnostics

Collaborations and Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Leading Market Players in Companion Diagnostics Market

Leading Market Players in IHC Market

Leading Market Players in ISH Market

Leading Market Players in PCR Market

Leading Market Players in NGS Market

Leading Market Players in Genotyping Market

Leading Market Players in Other CDx Technologies Market

Chapter 8 Patent Review

Patents in Companion Diagnostics Market

Patent Analysis

Patents by Year

Patents by Application

Patents by Company

Patents by Country

Patents by Assignee

Chapter 9 Clinical Trials Analysis

Clinical Trials and CDx

Clinical Trials Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study

Clinical Trials Analysis by Status

Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase

Clinical Trials Analysis by Technology

Clinical Trial Analysis by Application

Clinical Trial Analysis by Therapeutic Area

Companies with Companion Diagnostics in Clinical Trials

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Market Dynamics

Strengths

Challenges

Opportunities

Threats

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Abnova Corp.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Almac Group Ltd.

Arup Laboratories

Asuragen Inc.

Autogenomics Inc. (Acquired By Prescient Medicine)

Biocartis Nv

Biodesix, Inc.

Biofluidica

Biomerieux Sa

Cerba Research

Circulogene

Clinical Micro Sensors Inc. (Now Genmark Diagnostics Inc.)

Exact Sciences Corp.

Exosomedx, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Foundation Medicine Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Icon Plc

Illumina Inc.

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Leica Biosystems (Division Of Leica Microsystems Inc.)

Luminex Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (Luminex Corp.)

Maze Therapeutics

Monogram Biosciences Inc. (Part Of Labcorp)

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Neogenomics Laboratories

Prometheus Biosciences

Qiagen Gmbh

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Resolution Bioscience Inc.

Resonance Health Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Spartan Bioscience Inc.

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trimgen Corp.

Vela Diagnostics Inc.

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

