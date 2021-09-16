Global Music Recording Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Universal Music Group; Sony Music and Warner Music

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Music Recording Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major companies in the music recording market include Universal Music Group; Sony Music and Warner Music.



The global music recording market is expected to grow from $54.22 billion in 2020 to $57. 05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5. 2%. The market is expected to reach $74.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The music recording market consists of the revenues from the production and distribution of musical recordings, from publishing music, or from providing sound recording and related services earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are in the music recording industry. The music recording market is segmented into record production; music publishers; record distribution and sound recording studios.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global music recording market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global music recording market. Africa was the smallest region in the global music recording market.



Many music recording companies are offering auto-tune applications to allow singer's to exaggerate vocals and create a new pitch perfect sound. Auto-Tune is an audio processing software used to measure and alter pitch in vocal and instrumental music recordings and performances. It is used to tweak small inaccuracies, when singers sing out of tune and to retain the emotional content of the performance. For instance, major music recording studios offering auto-tune software are Abbey Road Studios, London and Capitol Studios, Los Angeles to tune vocal recordings, add special effects and natural sound allowing the singer to sound pitch perfect.



Increase in Mobile, Tablet Platforms - Access to music on mobile platforms has increased significantly in recent years and this trend is likely to continue in the forecast period, thus driving the music recordings market. This is mainly driven by the rise in internet penetration and growth in smart phones and tablets, especially in emerging countries. By the end of 2019, 72% of mobile traffic is expected to be video content. Thus, rise in the demand for music content through mobile platforms is expected to have a positive effect on the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Music Recording Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Music Recording Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Music Recording Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Music Recording Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Music Recording Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Music Recording



9. Music Recording Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Music Recording Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Music Recording Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Music Recording Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Music Recording Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Music Recording Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Music Recording Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Record Production

Music Publishers

Record Distribution

Sound Recording Studios

11.2. Global Music Recording Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Mechanical

Performance

Synchronization

Digital

Others

11.3. Global Music Recording Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Individual

Commercial

11.4. Global Music Recording Market, Segmentation by Genre, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Rock

Hip hop

Pop

Jazz

Others

12. Music Recording Market Metrics

12.1. Music Recording Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Music Recording Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7a2x9s