Transfer of Registered Office Approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Multitude SE

Helsinki, 16 September 2021 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or “Company”).

DECISIONS OF MULTITUDE SE’S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Multitude SE held its Extraordinary General Meeting today under special arrangements and the meeting made the following resolutions.

TRANSFER OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF MULTITUDE SE FROM HELSINKI, FINLAND TO HAMBURG, GERMANY

Multitude SE has on 9 July 2021 announced that the Board of Directors had decided to approve a transfer proposal for the transfer of the registered office of Multitude SE from Helsinki, Finland to Hamburg, Germany (“Transfer”) in accordance with the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) (“Transfer Proposal”) and a related report (“Report”) explaining and justifying the legal and economic aspects of the Transfer and explaining the implications of the Transfer for the shareholders, creditors and employees.

The Transfer Proposal has been registered in the Finnish Trade Register on 14 July 2021.

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved the Transfer Proposal (including, without limitation, the proposed new Articles of Association (“New Articles”) which will replace the current Articles of Association of the Company upon the registration of Multitude SE with the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg) and resolved on the Transfer in accordance with the Transfer Proposal.

The reasons for the Transfer are strategic. While the Company was incorporated in Finland, its operations have since expanded across Europe and the world, and currently the Company is a multinational company having operative actions in several countries. In addition, the Company has strong ties to Germany. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 6 February 2015 and has several German subsidiaries. The Transfer will unite the Company’s head office with the country of the exchange listing of the Company’s shares.

The Transfer and the New Articles will become effective upon the registration of the Company in the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg. The registration is expected to take place on or about 31 December 2021.

TRANSFER OF COMPANY SHARES TO GERMAN CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

The Extraordinary General Meeting also decided to transfer the Company shares to the securities depository system maintained by the German central securities depository Clearstream Banking Aktiengesellschaft and, consequently, remove the Company shares from the book-entry securities system maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. The transfer and removal enter into force on the date when the Company will be registered in the commercial register in Germany, or on another date as decided by the Board of Directors.

OTHER DECISIONS

The Extraordinary General Meeting made also certain other decisions related to the Transfer which are conditional on the registration of the Company in the commercial register in Germany. Those decisions include a decision to authorise the Board of Directors to increase the registered share capital of the Company until 30 June 2025 in one or several occasions by up to EUR 6,020,034 by issuing up to 3,258,594 new registered non-par-value shares against contribution in cash and / or non-cash contributions and to amend the New Articles accordingly, a decision to amend the New Articles to include a provision stating that the German version of the New Articles will prevail as well as a decision to elect PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as the auditor of the Company and Multitude Group for the financial year 2021.

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Multitude has expanded to operate across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Multitude is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. The Group has approximately 467,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 June 2021).

Multitude SE is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.multitude.com.

