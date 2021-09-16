Global biorefinery market value to surpass USD 52680 million by 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global biorefinery market size was valued at USD 45370 million in 2020 and is reckoned to record a compound annual growth rate of 2.2% during 2021-2027 to accumulate USD 52680 million by the end of analysis timeframe.



Moreover, the literature also discusses the different market segmentations and their significant effect on the growth matrix. It further offers data pertaining to the regional landscape and competitive hierarchy, while emphasizing on the strategies deployed by the industry players to reinforce their foothold.

Sustainable establishment associated with biorefineries, reliable processing units, in consort with economically profitable and environmentally acceptable production chains are catalyzing the industrial growth. Also, increasing research & development facilitating industrial, rural & agricultural development will create new growth prospects for the industry.





It is to be noted that the sustainable processing of biomass into a variety of marketable biobased energy and products including food, feed, chemicals, fuels, power, and/or heat is known as a biorefinery. Plant-based starch agriculture waste, and lignocellulosic materials are utilized in this process to produce all kinds of fuel, chemicals, and bio-based materials. Biorefinery can be a plant, a process, a facility, or even a cluster of facilities.

Generation of more feedstocks, coproducts & technologies, and constant supply of raw materials and intermediates are also fueling the growth of the market sphere.

Despite the positive outlook, limited availability of biomass, conflict between energy and food production as well as inadequate innovations are hampering the expansion pace of the business domain.

An overview of the market segmentations

Global biorefinery market has been segmented on the basis of type and application scope. As per type, the market is bifurcated into thermochemical, and biochemical. With respect to application scope, the industry sphere is classified into pharmaceuticals & food additives, biofuel, biomaterial, and bulk chemicals.

A summary of the regional scope

The regional analysis of worldwide biorefinery market consists of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Elaborating on the country-level ambit, the key avenues for business expansion includes U.S., Germany, Canada, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Competitive dashboard outlook:

The competitive landscape of worldwide biorefinery market sphere is defined by companies such as Valero Energy Corporation, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Alto Ingredients, Inc., Neste Oyj, Abengoa Bioenergy Co., LLC, and Honeywell UOP among others.

Global Biorefinery Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Thermochemical

Biochemical

Global Biorefinery Market, by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Pharmaceuticals & food additives

Biofuel

Biomaterial

Bulk chemicals

Global Biorefinery Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Global Biorefinery Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Valero Energy Corporation

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Neste Oyj

Abengoa Bioenergy Co., LLC

Honeywell UOP

