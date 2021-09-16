Measured Analytics and Insurance Raises New Funding to Launch Data-Driven Cyber Insurance and Expand Strategic Partnerships.

Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measured Analytics and Insurance, the data & analytics-driven cyber insurance company, closed its second round of funding from a prestigious group of investors for the launch of its CyberGuard insurance solution in support of assessing and mitigating cyber risks. The round was led by Signal Peak Ventures joined by Origin Ventures, Royal Street Ventures, Silicon Valley Data Capital, and AV8 Ventures.



Measured’s CyberGuard insurance solution is now available to small and medium-sized businesses in the US seeking customized cyber coverage tailored to their unique risks.

Companies insured with CyberGuard will benefit from Measured’s full range of breach management services, including a team of cybersecurity and legal experts to help clients remediate losses and restore their business. Customers will also get access to top threat monitoring and pre-breach remediation services.

Measured’s mission is to provide a complete cyber risk management solution to keep companies secure in the current digital landscape. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ransomware attacks have grown more frequent, more expensive, and more disruptive. Cloud-based attacks have increased 630% since March of 2020, with the average cost of a breach topping $3.86 million in 2020. Against this backdrop, Measured’s next-generation cyber coverage provides clients with insights and actionable advice to reduce their threat profile.



Jack Vines, CEO of Measured, said,” Measured is coming to market with data-driven cyber insurance tailored to cover the real risks small and medium enterprises face. We are backed by the highest-rated reinsurance partners to offer industry-leading insurance solutions. The market needs experienced insurance and cyber professionals to combat the rise of ransomware.”

Ben Dahl, Managing Partner at Signal Peak, adds, "Measured Insurance is reimagining cyber insurance in a way that gives peace of mind after a loss, but also peace of mind going forward: their CyberGuard solution, predictive analytics, and incident response services enable organizations to prepare for, manage, and respond to risks."



Partnering with Syndicates at Lloyd’s of London provides further validation of the alignment between next-generation analytics and quality capacity.



Baris Askoy, General Partner at AV8 Ventures, adds, "We could not be more delighted to partner with Jack Vines and the Measured team. With the rise of ransomware, the market needs a true industry-leading analytic cyber insurance offering.”



CyberGuard, Measured's comprehensive cyber insurance solution, is now available to small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. and is distributed through its exclusively licensed wholesale broker networks.

About Measured Insurance

Measured Insurance offers an analytics-based approach to cyber insurance, specifically quantifying specific exposure to ransomware attacks. Measured Insurance is bridging the gap between technology and insurance by using AI-powered analytics that tracks individual exposure in real-time to create smarter insurance products. Every policy is tailored to fit the individual client–clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services with real experts, real people, and real help if ever needed.

Learn more on https://measuredinsurance.com/