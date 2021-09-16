New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spectator Sports Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150831/?utm_source=GNW

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for spectator sports? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The spectator sports market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.



It places the market within the context of the wider spectator sports market and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the spectator sports market by geography, by type, by revenue source and by sports covered in this report.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the spectator sports market. This chapter includes different goods covered in the report and basic definitions.

Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the spectator sports industry supply chain.

Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global spectator sports market.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global spectator sports market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

COVID-19 Impact – This chapters covers COVID-19 impact in the global spectator sports market.

AR And VR In The Sports Industry – This chapter provides details on the adaptation of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies in the sports industry.

Major Sporting Events – This section provides the economic impact of the major international sporting events that have been conducted recently and are to be held in the forecast period.

Premier Leagues Case Studies – This section gives a list and short description of the biggest sports premier leagues around the world.

Esports Timeline – This chapter provides major events that took place in the development process of the esports industry in a chronological order.

Economic Impact Of Global Martial Arts – This chapter describes the economic impact of global martial arts.

Major Sports Leagues – This chapter describes the major sports leagues in the spectator sports market.

Global Martial Arts Market Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global martial arts market.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015 – 2020), forecast (2020 – 2025) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015 – 2025) and analysis for different segments in the market.

Global Macro Comparison – The global spectator sports market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the spectator sports market size, percentage of GDP, and average spectator sports market expenditure.

Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2020), historic and forecast (2015 – 2025) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global spectator sports market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Background – This section describes the sports market of which the spectator sports market is a segment. This chapter includes the sports market 2015-25 values, and regional analyses for the sports market.

Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for spectator sports companies in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Sports Teams and Clubs; Racing and Individual Sports

2) By Revenue Source: Tickets; Media Rights; Sponsorship; Merchandising

3) By Sports: Badminton; Baseball; Basketball; Cricket; Cycling; Hockey; Ice Hockey; Racing; Rugby/Football; Soccer; Table Tennis; Tennis; Volleyball; Wrestling/Boxing; Others



Subsegments:

1) By Media Type: Traditional; Non-traditional



Companies Mentioned: FC Barcelona; Dallas Cowboys; Real Madrid; Manchester United Football Club; New York Yankees



Countries: China; Australia; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Japan; Malaysia; New Zealand; Philippines; Singapore; South Korea; Thailand; Vietnam; Austria; Belgium; Denmark; Finland; France; Germany; Ireland; Italy; Netherlands; Norway; Portugal; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; UK; Czech Republic; Poland; Romania; Russia; Canada; Mexico; USA; Argentina; Brazil; Chile; Colombia; Peru; Venezuela; Saudi Arabia; Israel; Turkey; UAE; Egypt; Nigeria; South Africa



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; spectator sports indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



