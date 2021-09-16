Global Terminal Tractor Market (2021 to 2026) - Advancements in Terminal Tractors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Terminal Tractor Market by Type, Tonnage, Propulsion, Application (Airport, Marine, Oil & Gas, Warehouse & Logistics), Industry (Retail, Food & Beverages, Inland Waterways & Marine Service, Rail Logistics, RoRo), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The terminal tractor market is projected to grow from USD 718 million in 2021 to USD 877 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. There has been a significant increase in international trade over the years. However, in 2020, factors like COVID-19, regional disparities, weakness in trade, and lagging vaccination timetables, particularly in poor countries, resulted in the decline in global trade quantities and valuation.

However, a strong rebound in global trade with the recovery of major industries across the globe since the middle of last year has helped soften the impact of the pandemic for trade. The global economic recovery is also expected to be fueled by the higher production of vaccines and vaccination rates, allowing businesses to reopen more quickly. According to World Trade Organization (WTO), the volume of world merchandise trade is expected to increase by 8.0% in 2021 after having fallen 5.3% in 2020, continuing its rebound from the pandemic-induced collapse that bottomed out in the second quarter of 2020.

Trade through seaway offers competitive freight costs and is ideal for transporting heavy and bulk goods. As per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the main transport mode for global trade is ocean shipping: around 90% of traded goods are carried over the waves. As such, the oceans provide the main transport arteries for global trade.

As per the development statistics and information branch of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the international maritime trade for goods loaded achieved a volume of 11.08 billion tons in 2019. This was achieved due to the rising global population, growing global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), increasing disposable income, especially in Asian countries, and rising standards of living.

The rail freight industry has shown substantial growth in 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic impeding sea and air transport, the freight-train service emerged as a reliable choice in global logistics thanks to its safety, stability, and efficiency. According to Global Times, in 2020, the China-Europe freight-train service recorded more than 40,000 trips, with the transported goods valued at over USD 200 billion.

A lot of goods are exported from Asia (China in particular) into Europe. According to CBS (the Dutch national statistical office), in 2018 alone, goods worth USD 5 billion were transported from China to the Netherlands. Many organizations in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe depend on key countries like China when it comes to the sourcing of consumer goods and raw materials.

The global export of goods related to different industries, including automotive, chemical, agriculture, textile, and pharmaceutical, has also increased in recent years. The increased trade across different industries would subsequently lead to the growth in container transportation through seaways. The increase in containerized trade will, in turn, lead to an increase in the number of containers handled daily at port terminals, thereby increasing the demand for efficient and faster handling of containers. The global containerized trade is expected to drive the port equipment market, subsequently driving the terminal tractor market.

The 4x2 terminal tractors segment is expected to lead the drive segment due to the higher use in port terminals.

Terminal tractors, available in the 4x2, 4x4, and 6x4 versions, can carry empty as well as laden containers. Kalmar, Konecranes, MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH, Terberg Special Vehicles, and Capacity Trucks are the major suppliers of terminal tractors in the global market. The 4x2 terminal tractors are the most prominent tractors used at port terminals. These 4x2 terminal tractors are majorly used in developing countries like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest growing regional market

For the market analysis, the Asia Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. According to the World Bank Statistics, China held the largest share in terms of port terminal capacity globally in 2019. Shanghai Port (China), Shenzhen Port (China), Hong Kong, S.A.R. (China), Ningbo-Zhoushan (China), and Keihin Port (Japan) are some of the port terminals that handle millions of TEU annually.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Terminal Tractor Market

4.2 Terminal Tractor Market, by Application

4.3 Terminal Tractor Market, by Type

4.4 Terminal Tractor Market, by Propulsion

4.5 Terminal Tractor Market, by Drive

4.6 Terminal Tractor Market, by Tonnage

4.7 Logistics Terminal Tractor Market, by Industry

4.8 Terminal Tractor Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing International Trade

5.2.1.1 Increase in Ports Traffic

5.2.1.2 Increase in Rail Freight

5.2.2 Growing Demand from E-Commerce and Logistics Industries

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 High Capital Cost in Terminal Tractor Deployment

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Advancements in Terminal Tractors

5.4.1.1 Electric Terminal Tractors

5.4.1.2 Automated Terminal Tractors

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Lack of Synchronization with Other Port Equipment

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.9 Case Studies

5.9.1 Orange Ev Case Study Published by Anderson-Dubose of Mcdonald's Distribution Network

5.9.2 Bolthouse Farms Presents Case Study of Orange Ev Deployments

5.9.3 Part of a California Energy Commission Case Study, Rev Group's Liquid Natural Gas Fueled Tj9000 Terminal Tractor

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Supply Chain Analysis

5.12 Terminal Tractor Market Ecosystem

5.13 Regulatory Analysis: Emission Regulations

5.13.1 Terminal Tractor

5.14 Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis

5.15 Terminal Tractor: Technology Trend

5.16 Terminal Tractor Market Scenario

6 Analyst's Recommendations

6.1 North America Expected to Dominate Terminal Tractor Market

6.2 Electric Terminal Tractor - Key Focus Area

6.3 Conclusion

7 Terminal Tractor Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Airport

7.3 Marine Port

7.4 Oil & Gas

7.5 Warehouse & Logistics

8 Terminal Tractor Market, by Propulsion

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Diesel

8.3 Hybrid

8.4 Electric

8.5 Cng

9 Terminal Tractor Market, by Tonnage

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 <50 Ton

9.3 50 - 100 Ton

9.4 >100 Ton

10 Terminal Tractor Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.2 Manual

10.3 Automated

11 Terminal Tractor Market, by Drive

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 4X2

11.3 4X4

11.4 6X4

12 Logistics Terminal Tractor Market, by Industry

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.2 Retail Industry

12.3 Food & Beverages

12.4 Inland Waterways & Marine Service

12.5 Rail Logistics

12.6 Roro

13 Terminal Tractor Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Terminal Tractor Market Share Analysis, 2020

14.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Terminal Tractor Suppliers

14.4.1 Star

14.4.2 Emerging Leaders

14.4.3 Pervasive

14.4.4 Participants

14.5 Competitive Scenario

14.5.1 New Product Developments

14.5.2 Deals

14.5.3 Other Developments, 2018-2021

14.6 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2018-2021

14.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Electric Terminal Tractor Manufacturers

14.7.1 Star

14.7.2 Emerging Leaders

14.7.3 Pervasive

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Kalmar

15.1.2 Konecranes

15.1.3 Terberg Special Vehicles

15.1.4 Linde Material Handling

15.1.5 Capacity Trucks

15.1.6 Mafi Transport-Systeme GmbH

15.1.7 Autocar LLC

15.1.8 Mol (Mol Cy)

15.1.9 Kalmar Ottawa

15.1.10 Tico Tractors

15.2 Other Players

15.2.1 Sany Group

15.2.2 Hoist Material Handling, Inc.

15.2.3 Blyyd

15.2.4 Battle Motors

15.2.5 Orange Ev

15.2.6 Daysworth International

15.2.7 China Sinotruk International Co., Limited.

15.2.8 Chengli Special Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

15.2.9 Ab Volvo

15.2.10 Hyster-Yale Group

15.2.11 Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Company Limited

15.2.12 Transporter Industry International GmbH

16 Appendix

