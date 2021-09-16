New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Trains Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150853/?utm_source=GNW



Global Autonomous Trains Market- our new study reveals trends, contracts, and predicted investments



Need for an Efficient Transport Network & Evolved ADS Technology



Against the backdrop of constantly emerging technologies, the transport industry of the future will be data-driven, connected, shared and highly automated. After vehicles, autonomous driving technology is being increasingly adopted in trains as a result of its efficiency and innovation. Automated trains significantly reduce human errors. Due to technological advances in automation, self-diagnosing and real-time geolocation tracking, trains have become a lot smarter and safer. Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices enable obstacle and damage detection, and also allows timely preventive maintenance, logistics and transport modes. The advancements made in automated driving systems (ADS) can be easily adopted in trains as trains follow a defined track with no obstacles. Enhanced passenger safety, reliability, punctuality and avoidance of congestion remain at the heart of the idea of autonomous trains.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W, and U are discussed in this report.



Autonomous Trains: By Train Type

. Metro/Monorail

. Light Rail

. High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train



Autonomous Trains: By Application

. Passenger Train

. Freight Train



Autonomous Trains: By Grade of Automation

. GOA 1

. GOA 2

. GOA 3

. GOA 4



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 19 leading national markets:

. North America

. U.S.

. Canada

. Mexico

. Europe

. United Kingdom

. Germany

. Russia

. Spain

. Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

. China

. India

. Japan

. Indonesia

. Australia

. Rest of Asia Pacific

. Middle East & Africa

. UAE

. Saudi Arabia

. South Africa

. Iran

. Rest of Middle East

. South America

. Brazil

. Argentina

. Colombia

. Rest of South America



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the autonomous trains market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

. Alstom SA

. Siemens AG

. Transmasholding (TMH)

. Hitachi Ltd.

. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KHI)

. Thales Group

. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

. China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Limited

. ABB Group

. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

. TVEMA

. Wabtec Corporation

. CalAmp

. Tech Mahindra Limited

. CAF Group



