Global Digital Manufacturing Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Autodesk, Bentley Systems and PTC Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Manufacturing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the digital manufacturing market and it is poised to grow by $ 13.40 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report on the digital manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of DM for improved traceability and DM as an essential link in manufacturing.



The digital manufacturing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The digital manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Aerospace and defense

Automotive

Electrical and electronics

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the benefits associated with the adoption of DM as one of the prime reasons driving the digital manufacturing market growth during the next few years.



The report on digital manufacturing market covers the following areas:

Digital manufacturing market sizing

Digital manufacturing market forecast

Digital manufacturing market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital manufacturing market vendors that include Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Also, the digital manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Autodesk Inc.

AVEVA Group Plc

Bentley Systems Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7d9t90