HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Breast cancer is classified based on human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) and hormone receptor (HR) status (American Cancer Society, 2019). HER2-/HR+ and HER2-/HR- were analyzed in the HER2-negative breast cancer report. This report explores HER2-positive breast cancer, namely, HER2+/HR+ and HER2+/HR- breast cancer.



Epidemiologists used age- and sex-specific diagnosed incidence and prevalence rates to forecast the diagnosed incident and prevalent cases, taking into account the significant relationship between age and HER2-positive breast cancerEpidemiologists applied country-specific incidence rates of HER2-positive breast cancer wherever available, to each country’s population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases.



The following data describes epidemiology of HER2+/HR+ and HER2+/HR- cases.In 2020, the 8MM had 97,308 diagnosed incident cases of HER2/HR+ breast cancer.



This is expected to increase to 113,608 diagnosed incident cases by 2030, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.68%. In the 8MM, the diagnosed incident cases of HER2+/HR- breast cancer will increase from 53,824 cases in 2020 to 63,106 cases in 2030, at an AGR of 1.72%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in historical incidence in the 8MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets. The early diagnosis and development of more effective therapies would improve survival from HER2-positive breast cancer.



- HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of HER2-positive in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Urban China).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in ages 18 years and older across the 8MM: diagnosed incident cases of all invasive, HER2+/HR+, and HER2+/HR- breast cancer; diagnosed five-year prevalent cases of HER2+/HR+, and HER2+/HR- breast cancer; and diagnosed incident cases of HER2+/HR+ and HER2+/HR- breast cancer by cancer staging. Additionally, diagnosed incident cases of HER2+HR+ and HER2+/HR- breast cancer cases are further segmented by metastasis, and biomarker expression. HER2+/HR+ and HER2+/HR- breast cancer cases are also segmented by menopausal status.

- The HER2-Positive Epidemiology Report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



