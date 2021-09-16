Water treatment chemical market size to witness USD 38119.46 million by 2026

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150823/?utm_source=GNW

46 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 3.95% during forecast period



MARKET OVERVIEW



Earlier, efforts to control water pollution prevented human waste from reaching water bodies as population control was in the local authority’s hands, not national concerns. But now, water pollution issues are public concerns about national water quality and maintaining a healthy ecosystem. The basic function of wastewater treatment chemicals is to detoxify the waste present in the water. Primarily there are three ways of treating wastewater, namely primary, chemical, and biological processes.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the water treatment chemical market during the forecast period:



• Growing middle class population

• Growing concern of water borne disease

• Increasing water recycling & reuse

• Rapid industrialization in emerging economies

• Increasing use of water treatment equipment



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• In 2020, the global water treatment chemicals market was valued at USD 30,218.00 million. The COVID-19 outbreak adversely impacted the water treatment chemicals segment.

• The alternative water treatment technologies are a major hindrance in the water treatment chemical market.

• The industrial segment accounts for the highest in the water treatment chemicals market share in terms of revenue. This is majorly due to the huge number of industries that need clean water either for production or cleaning.

• The APAC was the largest market for coagulant & flocculation in 2020, posting revenue of USD 4,652.37 million. Further, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period.

• Companies should focus on balanced geographical expansion, where they can focus on emerging markets, where 50% of the revenue comes from the emerging industry.



The study considers the present scenario of the water treatment chemical market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



WATER CHEMICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Chemical type

• End-User

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• In the chemical process, different chemicals such as coagulant & flocculant, pH adjusters, defoamers, biocides & disinfectants, and boiler water chemicals are majorly used for wastewater treatment.

• In 2020, the chemical for water treatment was dominated by the coagulant & flocculant segment, which accounted for 36.47%. The advantage of coagulation is that it reduces the time required to settle out suspended solids and is effective in removing very fine particles.

• Chlorine is the most widely used disinfectant, whereas ozone and UV radiation are popular for wastewater effluent treatment.

• Oil-based defoamers are the most preferred type of defoamers by the supplier. The oil-based defoamers are based on either mineral oil, vegetable oil, native oil, or white oil to dissolve in water easily.



• Segmentation by Chemical type

o Coagulants & Flocculants

o Biocides & Disinfectant

o Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

o Defoamers & Defoaming Agent

o pH Adjusters

o Others



• Segmentation by End-User

o Industrial

o Municipal

o Residential

o Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• In APAC, the main reason behind the dominating market is the increasing population, rapid industrialization, penetration of strong agricultural activities, limited availability of potable water, and government regulation to control water pollution.

• North America and Europe is the mature market for water treatment chemical.

• The factors driving the water treatment industry growth in Europe are the large consumption of water in industries such as sugar, petrochemical, textile, pulp & paper, and food processing. Moreover, the growing concern about the detrimental effect of polluted water on the environment coupled with an increasing number of residential & commercial construction projects is likely to fuel the demand.

• The Middle East has the lowest market shares, but the demand for water treatment chemicals for oilfields will flourish in the forthcoming years.



• Segmentation by Geography



o APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

o North America

USA

Canada

o Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

UK

Belgium

o Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The key vendors in the water treatment chemicals and water treatment equipment market are ITT Inc., Solenis, Evonik Industries, Ecolab, and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC.

• Competition in the industry will intensify further due to technological advances and product line expansions. To survive in such a competitive environment, manufacturers must regularly introduce new or improved products and adapt to the constantly changing market trends.

• In the last decade, many mergers and acquisitions have benefitted companies by enabling better access to raw materials, production and distribution facilities, and R&D capabilities.

• Companies should invest significantly in R&D activities, which ensure their success in the long-term feed additives industry. Henceforth, several players are investing a huge amount in R&D activities.

• By the end of 2021, Platinum Equity is expected to buy Solenis, a water treatment company, for USD 5.3 billion.



Key Vendors



• ITT Inc.

• Solenis

• Evonik Industries

• Ecolab

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC



Other Prominent Vendors



• Arkema

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Angus Chemical Company

• Lonza

• Michelman Inc.

• Cabot Corporation

• Albemare Corporation

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Solvay Chemicals

• Kemira

• Lanxess

• Croda International PLC

• Huntsman International

• Univar Solutions Inc

• Green Water Treatment Solutions

• Veolia

• Cortec Corporation

• Somicon Middle East

• Kurita Water Industries Ltd

• Aries Chemical, Inc



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the water treatment chemicals market?

2. Who are the ideal end-users of the water treatment chemicals market?

3. What are the factors driving the water treatment chemicals market?

4. Which region accounted for the largest water treatment chemicals market share?

5. Who are the key players in the water treatment chemicals market?

6. What is the most profitable and preferred chemical for treating waste water?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150823/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________