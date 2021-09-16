Blockben's Platform Token Ebso Is Getting Listed on a Crypto Exchange

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, BlockBen, a licensed company registered in Estonia, has announced its new digital asset on the Ethereum network called eBSO. eBSO is a platform token that receives a percentage of every transaction of all the assets in the BlockBen ecosystem, which is accumulated as physical gold. The trading of the eBSO token, which combines the stability of gold with huge growth potential, will start on September 22nd.

Cryptocurrencies have undergone huge growth in the past few years, but the market's volatile and unpredictable nature is a serious concern for the average person.

BlockBen is a licensed fintech company that aims to create stability with solutions that follow the principles of technology, while being compliant to regulatory requirements.

eBSO combines features, such as:

Audited, physical gold backing for stable growth in value, correlating with the growth of BlockBen's overall ecosystem

State of the art security features and code that is evaluated through an independent technical audit

Easy way to liquidate the token through the company's dedicated wallet



eBSO is an ERC-20 based update of the pre-existing BSO token. Since its inception, the original token has accumulated almost 3 million dollars' worth of physical gold, which is now part of eBSO's gold pool that serves as the backing for the coin. As a platform token, eBSO receives a fraction of all on-chain and partner exchange transactions of BlockBen's products. Additionally, transactions and transfers of the eBSO itself increase the gold pool behind the token. The company carries out regular audits on the gold deposit and makes the reports available for everyone on their website.

According to company officials: "The growing BlockBen ecosystem and its products draw attention particularly in the Asian market. One of the reasons for this is the culture of gold that is significant in this region. Furthermore, the company has a clear and stable legal background and extensive commercial experience in the European Union. Finally, the company provides an easy transition for buyers to FIAT currencies."

The token will first become available on LBANK's crypto exchange from the 22nd of September, with additional exchange partners to be added in the future. Aside from exchanges, BlockBen has recently started a strategic partnership with Tripara Ventures Foundation LTD in Singapore (formerly Skyline VC), a leading Asian investment group.

