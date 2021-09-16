The sports nutrition market is expected to reach USD 26.11 billion by 2026

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sports Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150821/?utm_source=GNW

SPORTS NUTRITION MARKET INSIGHTS



Sports nutrition products are undergoing mass adoption by recreational users and lifestyles users. North America is the largest market for sports nutrition and accounted for 53.45% in 2020. Government initiatives are promoting an increase in the number of gyms and health centers and sports-related activities, driving the demand for personalized nutrition products in the region. The development of digital infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and China has offered significant opportunities for online platforms to boost sales. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, personalization of sports nutrition demand has rapidly increased due to the shut-down of gyms and banning of sports around the world. The clean labeling trend is a leading factor in the US sports nutrition market, closely followed by the UK and other European countries, by giving a relatively new status to the industry by focusing on the food chain safety in the Asian region.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the sports nutrition market during the forecast period



• Growing Demand for Sports Nutrition from Young Athletes

• Rising Awareness About Sports Nutrition and Performance

• High Adoption of Personalization and Customization in Sports Nutrition Market

• Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition



SPORTS NUTRITION MARKET GROWTH FACTORS



• The rise in importance of leading an active and fit life among youths has influenced the adoption of sports nutrition and sportswear products, thereby contributing to the growth of the sports nutrition market.

• Increasing sports participation and concern about physical well-being among young population coaches are driving the demand for sports nourishment products and contributing to the market’s growth.

• The demand for various types of dietary & health supplements, energy drinks, and protein bars among athletes and bodybuilders is accelerating the growth of the market.

• Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are underpenetrated markets and will provide enormous growth opportunities for vendors in the sports nourishment market, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present sports nutrition market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



SPORTS NUTRITION MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

• Product Type

• Raw Material

• Types of Workouts

• Distribution Channels

• End-Users

• Geography



SPORTS NUTRITION MARKET SEGMENTS & SHARES



Product Type: The sports nutriment is segmented into categories such as sports drinks, supplements, and sports food. Latin America and APAC are expected to witness high traction for sports supplement products. Increased government and private investments in the healthcare sector are projected to fuel the demand for the segment.



Raw Material: The animal-derived raw material segment is expected to generate more revenue than other segments as it helps in muscle building and repair in the sports nutriment industry. The animal-derived raw materials are expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period.



Types of Workouts: Pre-workout nutrition segment is expected to contribute incremental growth of USD 7.18 billion by 2026. The pre-workout segments account for the largest share in the market.



Distribution Channels: The distribution methods remain the key influencer in determining the sales and market share of the brands in the sports nutrition market. Major retail channels like Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons serve as the major sources of sales in western countries for sports nourishment products.



End-Users: As an athlete, physical health is the key factor to an active lifestyle. The athlete consumer segment is expected to generate more revenue than other segments. The need for nutriment during extensive exercises for athletes helps enhance athletic performance by reducing fatigue and the risk of disease and injury.



GEOGRAPHY ANALYSIS



North America is the largest and accounts for 53.45% of the global sports nutrition market share. Increasing health awareness and the requirement for adequate nutritional content in food have raised these products’ demand. An increasing number of the middle-aged and senior population engaged in sports activities is propelling the industry in the region. Rapid urbanization is one of the key factors accelerating the demand for sports nutriment products in North America. Increasing e-commerce purchases has supported the growth of sports nutrition sales in 2020. Consumers are shifting their purchases online out of hygiene concerns.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o South Korea

o Japan

o Australia

o India

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o UAE

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The global sports nutrition market is highly competitive due to the presence of international and domestic players. Extensive R&D investments have led to the introduction of numerous new products in the market. For instance, Glanbia and Lonza have announced a collaboration in 2020 to offer direct-to-direct consumer brand Body&Fit expansion using Lonza’s DUOCAP technology and ingredients. The global sports nutriment market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period. To have a competitive advantage over other vendors, vendors have to develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations.



Key Vendors

• GNC Holdings

• PowerBar

• Glanbia

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Clif Bar & Company



Other Prominent Vendors

• Abbott

• Herbalife Nutrition

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company

• The Coca-Cola Company

• PepsiCo

• PacificHealth Laboratories

• Yakult Honsha Company

• Post Holdings

• Pro Action

• Atlantic Grupa d.d

• Olimp Laboratories

• Ultimate Nutrition

• Momentous

• Science in Sport

• Iovate Health Sciences International

• The Bountiful Company

• BA Sports Nutrition

• Universal Nutrition

• Creative Edge Nutrition

• Klean Athlete



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the sports nutrition market?

2. Who are the end-users in the sports nutrition market?

3. Which region accounted for the highest market share in the sports nutrition market?

4. Who are the key vendors in the sports nutrition industry?

5. Which distribution channel segment leads the sports nutrition market?

6. What are the factors driving the sports nutrition market?

