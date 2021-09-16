Worldwide Automotive Side View Camera System Industry to 2027 - Growing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles and Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Side View Camera System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global automotive side view camera system market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global automotive side view camera system market to grow with a CAGR of 71% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on automotive side view camera system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on automotive side view camera system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive side view camera system market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive side view camera system market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Lower fuel consumption

Improved ergonomics of luxury cars

2) Restraints

The high cost of research and development

3) Opportunities

Growing demand for autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles

Segment Covered

The global automotive side view camera system market is segmented on the basis of camera type, component, and vehicle.

The Global Automotive Side View Camera System Market by Camera Type

Single Camera

Multi-camera

The Global Automotive Side View Camera System Market by Component

Camera

ECU

Display

The Global Automotive Side View Camera System Market by Vehicle

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive side view camera system market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive side view camera system market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive side view camera system market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Automotive Side View Camera System Market Highlights

2.2. Automotive Side View Camera System Market Projection

2.3. Automotive Side View Camera System Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Automotive Side View Camera System Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Side View Camera System Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Camera Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Side View Camera System Market



4. Automotive Side View Camera System Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Automotive Side View Camera System Market by Camera Type

5.1. Single Camera

5.2. Multi-camera



6. Global Automotive Side View Camera System Market by Component

6.1. Camera

6.2. ECU

6.3. Display



7. Global Automotive Side View Camera System Market by Vehicle

7.1. Passenger Car

7.2. Commercial Vehicle



8. Global Automotive Side View Camera System Market by Region 2021-2027



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Side View Camera System Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Hyundai Mobis

9.2.2. Continental AG

9.2.3. Valeo

9.2.4. Samvardhana Motherson

9.2.5. Magna International

9.2.6. Robert Bosch

9.2.7. Denso Corporation

9.2.8. Samsung Electro-Mechanics

9.2.9. Panasonic Corporation

9.2.10. Mitsubishi Electric

